Qatar’s largest dairy firm signs $500mn deal with the Philippines

The sealed deal includes an integrated dairy facility worth $500mn.

Qatar’s largest dairy and beverage producer, Baladna has signed an agreement to produce dairy products in the Philippines.

The project is expected to increase the Philippines’ local milk production by 120 million litres. This is a big jump from their current 26.71 million litres.

The partnership between the two countries is expected to create more jobs in the Philippines and assist the growth of its economy. Additionally, it will support the Philippine government in leveling the playing field and fostering their domestic dairy production.

“The investments will be able to generate 2,000 new jobs during the initial phase of its first full year of operations, providing significant opportunities for domestic employment,” said William Dar, the Secretary of Agriculture of Philippines.

Both Baladna’s independent board member Aidan Tynan and the Philippines’ Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez were present at the signing of the deal in Dubai.

Five locations have already been decided for the project by the host country’s Department of Agriculture. A selection of the Baladna team will be visiting within the next few weeks for site visits.

Late last year, the dairy giant signed a similar deal with Malaysia to partner with them in expanding to rural areas in the country and increasing the production of dairy products there.

Baladna continues to grow and expand nationally and internationally. This comes after the famous GCC diplomatic crisis shifted Qatar’s vision and objectives, marking a switch from being an importer of food products to a growing international exporter. The company owns more than 24,000 Holstein cows on its 2.6 million square-meter facility with 40 state-of-the-art barns. It produces about 450 tons of fresh milk and juice products daily and has more than 1,650 employees.

The Holstein breed that originated in the Netherlands is known for high milk production but has less butter fat and protein in milk compared to other breeds.