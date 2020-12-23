Qatar’s largest dairy producer to support disadvantaged children at orphan centre

Orphans care centre Dreama will soon be receiving food supplies and much-need support from Qatar’s largest local dairy producer, the centre confirmed on Tuesday.
Dreama said it signed a cooperation agreement with Baladna, which will provide it with food supplies to help serve disadvantaged minors across Qatar.
In a press statement, Dreama said the popular local dairy producer aims to support the centre with its ongoing and essential humanitarian work that helps provide for and protect children.
Baladna Food Industries, as a leading Qatari company, will have a great influence and impact on the centre’s cause, the statement added.
“We look forward to improving and strengthening this co-operation to support a wider range of Dreama activities,” Mohamed al-Khanji, manager of the Social Services Department at Dreama said.
The initiative comes as Dreama racks up its efforts to extend partnerships with businesses and companies operating in Qatar in a bid to increase its effectiveness nationwide.
The orphan care centre was established in 2003 with a vision to enhance the country’s human and social development.
