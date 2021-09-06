Qatar’s ‘largest’ expansion project of fishing ports soon to be completed

The new expansion will include the establishment of hundreds of marine berths to avoid overcrowding in ports.

Qatar will soon have much larger and more equipped fishing ports across the country in a new move to enhance fish production, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment [MME] has announced.

The Fish Affairs Department of the ministry is currently carrying out one of the largest expansion projects of fishing ports, which is set to be completed shortly.

It includes the development of fishing ports in Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Ruwais and Al Thakhira Jetty, according to Abdulaziz Mohammad Al Dehaimi, Director of Fish Wealth Department at MME.

Implemented by the UrbaCon Trading and Contracting Company (UCC) under the supervision of the Qatar Ports Management Company, the project is considered to be among the most important national programmes and projects under the second National Development Strategy 2018-22.

In a statement, the official said the expansion of most ports have already been fully completed, with the exception of the Ruqaid port.

“The development of Al Khor and Al Wakra ports and Al Thakhira Jetty has been completed 100 percent while the work on Ruwais port has reached about 95%,” Al Dehaimi said.

Qatar’s largest fishing ports expansion project includes the establishment of floating berths for ships and fishermen’s boats and private parking, which is set to solve the overcrowding of ships and boats in fishing ports.

The official added that the operation of the marine berth for boats and ships as well as related services will begin within three months.

“This project will help improve the productivity of fishing vessels and boats and maintain the quality of fish. The ports with its equipment are among the most important services fishermen need,” he said.

In addition, alarm systems, firefighting, CCTV surveillance systems, boat landing slips, fuel supply stations, and administrative offices to serve fishermen and sea-goers will be added to the expansion area to improve the ports’ facilities, the official added.

“The expansion project for Qatari ports included the establishment of 69 marine berths for boats and 3 berths for security patrolling boats at Al Thakhira fishing Jetty.”

Authorities will also build 208 marine berth in Al Khor Port, including 140 boat berths and 68 ships (launchers) berths. Meanwhile, Al Wakra port will see the addition of 368 marine berths, including 188 boat berths and 180 ship berths.

Al Ruwais fishing port will also have a total of 233 ship berths developed, including 250 boat berths and 72 ship berths, Al Dehaimis revealed.

