Qatar’s leading EAA foundation launches #BuildBackEducation campaign

The foundation calls upon everyone to raise awareness regarding the importance of education and help re-build it for millions of learners.

Qatar’s leading Education Above All foundation launched a campaign to help re-build education sectors that were affected by the global health crisis.

EAA’s #BuildBackEducation campaign aims to raise schooling as a key focus point in the global recovery process post COVID-19, the foundation said.

“As the world starts its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the global education crisis caused by the pandemic must not be forgotten,” said Mubarak Al Thani, Communication Manager and Head of Advocacy at EAA.

“Through our #BuildBackEducation campaign under the umbrella of #UniteToProtect, we urge the international community to come together and create a better tomorrow for the next generation,” Al Thani added.

More than 1.5 billion learners in more than 190 across the world were impacted by the pandemic, EAA said. Furthermore, marginalised and vulnerable communities were most affected by the crisis, some of whom completely lost access to schooling. Across the world, schools were disrupted with millions around the world being forced to transfer their learning process online.

🚨MARK YOUR CALENDARS🚨

Join EAA and its partners on int'l #EducationDay to #UniteToProtect & discuss how we can #BuildBackEducation stronger, together! 🌱👩🏽‍🏫👨🏻‍🏫 🚌🏫🎒📚👧🏼👦🏽 pic.twitter.com/J3JL5wcMlf — Education Above All Foundation (@EAA_Foundation) January 20, 2021

The aim of the one-week-long campaign is to ensure that the current education crisis does not “become a generational catastrophe,” EAA said.

The campaign will conclude with a virtual global event titled: ‘Education, a key to post COVID-19 pandemic recovery: How can we prevent a generational catastrophe?’

That will be held on January 24 to mark the International Day of Education.

Global leaders and youth will participate in the event to discuss ways in which to rebuild education to ensure all learners have access as part of a global efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be held from 4pm to 6pm AST (8am-10am EST) and will consist of two sessions. It will be inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lolwah Al Khater.

Ministers from Colombia, Kenya, the Philippines, celebrities, UN agencies, civil society organisations, the private sector, and youth are also expected to participate in the event.

