Qatar’s luxurious Vendome mall to open in February

The project reflects Doha’s social and economic development.
Mark your calendars as the luxurious Place Vendôme is set to open on 2 February next year, co-founder of the project Abdulaziz Al Rabban announced on Tuesday.
Al Rabban made the announcement to social media personality Khalid Jassim during his coverage of the multi-billion building in Lusail City.
عبدالعزيز بن محمد الربان:
افتتاح فنادق ومول بلاس ڤاندوم #الوسيل
تاريخ /
2/2/2022 ان شاء الله . pic.twitter.com/1fpv4qINbw
— خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) October 5, 2021
Al Rabban said that the project consists of a mall, three hotels, restaurants, cafes, international brand stores with an area of approximately 1000 meters. The building also contains a fully air-conditioned outdoor area, daily laser shows and fountains.
The Place Vendôme is also a project by United Developers, a group of four Qatari investors who utilised their retail, real estate, construction, and contracting expertise. It is inspired by Parisian scenery and its high-end shopping street in Paris, Rue de la Paix.
Read also: Got a spare room, villa or apartment in Qatar? Here’s how you can rent it out to travellers
Its hotels and residences will also be operated by Starwood Hotels and Resorts, which fall under Marriott International.
According to the Place Vendôme website, the establishment will feature a canal that will run through the building directly from the sea.
“Place Vendôme adheres to and supports the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030. The project reflects United Developers’ commitment to Qatar’s economic diversification as well as human and social development through the opportunities and jobs that the project will create during construction and upon completion,” says the website.
Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube