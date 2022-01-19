18 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar’s Maroons favourites in Asian Handball Championship

By Nathenael Gemechu

-

Top Stories
Frankis Carol pictured before making a shot

The reigning champions are looking to build on their winning start after beating Oman in their opening game on Tuesday.

Qatar has made a dominating start to the tournament, outplaying Oman 31-14.

The 2022 Asian Championship hosted in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, serves as a qualifier for the World Men’s Handball Championship. The top five teams in this tournament will go to Poland and Sweden as they try and claim the world title. 

Qatar has dominated the Asian Championship in recent years, winning it in the last 4 iterations: 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. Only South Korea (5) and Kuwait (4) have a better record.

The country’s national team, Al-Annabi (The Maroons), is the top seed in the tournament ranking ahead of South Korea and Bahrain, their closest rivals. In 2021, Qatar finished 8th in the World Men’s Handball Championship to South Korea’s 31st.

Coached by Valero Rivera, the Qatari team undertook intensive preparations for the Asian Championship, participating in an international event at home in November before meeting Egypt and Iraq in a series of friendly matches in early January.

Read also: Qatar takes 10% stake in Rolls-Royce’s low carbon nuclear business

The tournament’s format is a round-robin followed by a knockout stage.

Qatar will take on Iraq on Wednesday before meeting the UAE on Thursday in their last game of the first stage.

The top two teams will advance to the quarter-finals that will take place after 22 January.

16 teams will be playing in this championship, seeded in the following groups:

Group A

South Korea 

Kuwait

Jordan 

Singapore 

Group B

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Australia

India

Group C

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Iraq

Oman

Group D

Bahrain

Hong Kong

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

*Thailand withdrew before the draw

*Japan withdrew due to multiple positive Covid-19 tests within its team.

Every team continues to play games even if they fail to qualify for the quarter-finals. They will be ranked from 1 to 16.

Qatar’s match against Iraq kicks of at 14:00 on Wednesday and against the United Arab Emirates on 20th January, at 16:00 UTC. Matches are broadcast on bEIN sports.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar’s Al Amri crowned ‘2021 World King of Drift’ in Egypt

Farah AlSharif - 0
Omani-born Ahmed Al-Amri represented the maroon and white at this year's international Red Bull Car Park Drift. Ahmed Al-Amri has been named the champion...
Read more
Sports

Iran beats Saudi Arabia in handball tournament in Qatar

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar will be hosting the Asian Men’s Club League Championship next year. Iran's national handball team emerged victorious against Saudi Arabia in a 24-16 win...
Read more
The Round up
00:01:45

The Round Up | 13 September 2021

Asha Hussein - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp today 🇦🇫 Qatar’s FM urges new Taliban leadership to respect women ⭐ These Qatar-based stars made this year’s Forbes Middle East list 🚘...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Business

Inflation in Qatar reaches record high

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The Gulf nation's inflation rate has spiked in the last years, and it could be attributed to the challenges imposed by the global pandemic.  Qatar's...

Everything you need to know about Qatar’s school COVID protocols

In The Classroom

Looking to rent out your home during the Wold Cup? You’ll...

Travel

Problems with Ehteraz app as COVID numbers surge in Qatar

Health & Wellbeing

Experts detect online ‘Somali’ network pushing anti-Qatar propaganda

Politics

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.