22 C
Doha
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Login/ Sign Up
Home Where To Go & What To Do Activities

Qatar’s much-anticipated ‘Halal Festival’ kicks off on Monday

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Activities
[Unsplash]

After its suspension last year due to Covid-19, the festival is finally back with exciting activities for all visitors to enjoy. 

Good news for all animal breeders! The country’s 10th edition of its much-anticipated Halal Qatar Festival will kick off on 21 February, 2022, in Katara.

The event, to be held in the southern part of Katara, will offer the public a chance to witness the country’s growing livestock industry and serve as a platform for farmers to display and acquire the best types of livestock.

The six-day festival is kicking off this year after a long suspension due to Covid-19, which put a halt on several activities to ensure the community’s safety. However, with cases steadily decreasing and the vast vaccination effort in the country, the event can be safely held with the appropriate measures set in place—and be as exciting as ever!

Qatar launches new ‘Camel Ownership Transfer’ service

Alongside the host country, several other GCC countries will also be taking part, to flaunt their beautiful species which are picked carefully by specialised judging committees before entering the festival.

Dubbed as the ‘highlight of the festival’, Al Mazayen activity will see the participation of three different sheep and goat breeds, including the famous ‘Al Irab’, ‘Al Awarid’ and ‘Al Suriyat.’ An auction will also take place throughout the festival, auctioning those specific breeds for anyone looking to purchase livestock.

To encourage the livestock breeders, competitions will be held from 21-26 February. The top five winners will receive ‘attractive’ prizes, according to the Chairman of the Organising Committee Salman Al Nuaimi.

Al Nuaimi noted that Qatar’s eagerness to deliver the festival falls within its efforts to revive the Badia (desert) heritage and preserve the customs and traditions associated with it. This way, future generations get to form a realistic picture of the country’s ancient history and desert environment.

As for the present, the festival aims to motivate breeders to improve animal production and develop the livestock sector.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Qatar launches new ‘Camel Ownership Transfer’ service

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The e-chips are used as ownership registration documents and includes the colour, age, and surname of the camel. Camel owners with officially registered 'camel chips'...
Read more
Business

Airbus ordered by UK Court to delay Qatar jet cancellation

Hazar Kilani - 0
British judge orders the plane manufacturer to postpone its decision to revoke a $6bn jet order from Qatar Airways. The move will prevent Airbus from...
Read more
News

Bautista Agut beats Basilashvili and secures 2022 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Hazar Kilani - 0
Roberto Bautista Agut was crowned the winner of Qatar's grand ATP tennis Tournament after beating third-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in a fierce match on Saturday...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.