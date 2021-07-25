37 C
Doha
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah cruises to first place at Spanish Baja Aragon Rally

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
Source: QNA

The Qatari driver managed to come out on top after with a record time of 6 hours, 32 minutes and 44 seconds.

Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah claimed the title of this year’s Baja Spain Aragon rally, which was the fifth round of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

The latest victory makes it Al Attiyah’s fourth win of the cross-country rallying tournament after he snagged first placed in 2008, 2016 and 2017.

Al Attiyah, alongside his co-driver Matthieu Baumel, finished in first place with 6 hours 32 minutes and 44 seconds. Closely behind in second place came Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergkvist with a time of 6 hours 37 minutes and 24 seconds.

Source: QNA

The rally car driver also expressed that the difficulty of the terrain as well as the temperature made for a tough race.

“It was a difficult last stage for everybody but I am quite happy to win this race,” said Al Attiyah, who suffered tyre wear on the abrasive surfaces in the high temperatures.

“Today everybody had problems. It was not easy at all. The last 40km we had serious tyre wear issues,” he added.

Read also: Grand Prix mulls Qatar as alternative location for 2021 Formula 1 race: reports

Al Attiyah is a force to be reckoned with in the world of rally driving.

He was the 2006 Production World Rally Champion, 2014 and 2015 WRC-2 champion, a 15 time Middle East Rally Champion, four times winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, and a triple Dakar Rally winner, snagging titles in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

His triple win in the Dakar Rally makes him the only person form the Middle Eastern to win the competition more than once.

Al Attiyah is also a star when it comes to shooting. He won the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Qatar’s athletes secure wins at rowing, beach volleyball games at Tokyo Olympics

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The Games were initially scheduled to take place last year, but were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Qatar declared two victories at the Olympic...
Read more
Culture

Saudi Arabia welcomes Umrah pilgrims following ‘successful’ Hajj pilgrimage

Farah AlSharif - 0
The kingdom announced on Sunday that it will reopen its holy sites to receive pilgrims after the end of Hajj rituals.  Saudi Arabia announced it...
Read more
Sports

Qatar beats El Salvador to head to Gold Cup semi-finals

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Last week, Qatar's national team advanced to the quarter-finals in its first ever participation in the tournament following its win over Honduras. Qatar emerged triumphant over...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.