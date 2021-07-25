Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah cruises to first place at Spanish Baja Aragon Rally

The Qatari driver managed to come out on top after with a record time of 6 hours, 32 minutes and 44 seconds.

Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah claimed the title of this year’s Baja Spain Aragon rally, which was the fifth round of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

The latest victory makes it Al Attiyah’s fourth win of the cross-country rallying tournament after he snagged first placed in 2008, 2016 and 2017.

Al Attiyah, alongside his co-driver Matthieu Baumel, finished in first place with 6 hours 32 minutes and 44 seconds. Closely behind in second place came Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergkvist with a time of 6 hours 37 minutes and 24 seconds.

The rally car driver also expressed that the difficulty of the terrain as well as the temperature made for a tough race.

“It was a difficult last stage for everybody but I am quite happy to win this race,” said Al Attiyah, who suffered tyre wear on the abrasive surfaces in the high temperatures.

“Today everybody had problems. It was not easy at all. The last 40km we had serious tyre wear issues,” he added.

Al Attiyah is a force to be reckoned with in the world of rally driving.

He was the 2006 Production World Rally Champion, 2014 and 2015 WRC-2 champion, a 15 time Middle East Rally Champion, four times winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, and a triple Dakar Rally winner, snagging titles in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

His triple win in the Dakar Rally makes him the only person form the Middle Eastern to win the competition more than once.

Al Attiyah is also a star when it comes to shooting. He won the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.