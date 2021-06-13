Qatar’s national team arrives in Croatia for CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 training

Qatar’s national team is training in Croatia to gear up for the major tournament next month.

The Qatari national team arrived in Croatia on Saturday to train for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 ahead of the major event.

The team’s coach Felix Sanchez announced a 30-member squad will be participating in the training camp as part of preparations for their first match of the tournament taking place in the United States on July 14.

📋 Here’s our 🇶🇦 national team squad list for the training camp in Croatia ahead of #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/0m7CLdpVvy — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 11, 2021

Qatar will be training in Croatia until July 4 when the team will depart for the US.

In their first match of the tournament, the Asian Cup champions will play against Panama at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Qatar, the only invitee in the 13-nation tournament, will then play in the Group matches against Grenada on July 17, before taking on Honduras three days later.

The top two teams from the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals on July 25.

Read also: Qatar qualifies for Asian Cup 2023 following Oman victory

The Gulf state is the seventh guest nation to participate in a Gold Cup tournament and the first since 2005, joining the ranks of Brazil (1996, 1998, 2003), Colombia (2000, 2003, 2005), Peru (2000), Ecuador (2002), South Africa (2005) and South Korea (2000, 2002).

The Qatari squad members in Croatia include Saad Al Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Mahmoud Abunada, Yusuf Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Tariq Salman, Ahmed Suhail, Musab Kheder, Bassam Al Rawi, Homan Ahmed, Boualem Khoukhi, Mohammed Waad, Assim Madebo, Karim Boudiaf, Jassim Gaber, Ismail Mohammed, Abdullah Al Ahrak, Abdullah Marafia, Abdulaziz Hatem, Khalid Munir, Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Sultan Al Braik, Abdulrashid Ibrahim, Hashim Ali, Youssef Abdurisag, Almoez Ali, Mohammed Muntari, Ahmed Alaaeldin.