34 C
Doha
Monday, October 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

Qatar’s non-hydrocarbon sectors boost economy by 4%

By Farah AlSharif

-

Business
[Unsplash]

The Gulf state’s economy grew 4% year-on-year in the second quarter. 

According to official estimations, Qatar’s economy has grown 4% year-on-year (YOY) in the second quarter (Q2). The country’s non-hydrocarbon sector boosted the economy.

Qatar’s statistics authority revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) based on constant prices decreased by 0.3% on a quarterly basis.

Mining and quarrying GDP grew 0.7% YOY in Q2, while non-mining and quarrying activities revealed a 6.2% expansion.

Accommodation and food sector activities saw the most significant yearly boost, growing 41% following a weak base last year due to Covid 19 related restrictions.

Qatar’s GDP per capita to increase 16% by 2025: reports

Transportation and storage sectors also saw a 26.9% growth, while manufacturing activities expanded 13.4%. These non-hydrocarbon sectors have attributed greatly to Qatar’s YOY growth.

Qatar’s GDP per capita is set to steadily increase and scale up to $71,087 in 2025, according to economic analyses and forecasts provider FocusEconomics.

This year, the Gulf state’s GDP per capita will reach $61,223, as noted in a consensus forecast by the analysis provider. In 2022, it will amount to $64,331, $66,101 in 2023 and $68,600 in 2024.

The Gulf state’s GDP is said to exceed $200 billion by 2025. As for this year, the FocusEconomics consensus forecast is $172 billion, with $181 billion by 2022, $186 billion by 2023, $194 billion by 2024 before finally exceeding $200 billion by 2025.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Weather

Qatar’s amir expresses solidarity with Oman in the wake of deadly Cyclone Shaheen 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Cyclone Shaheen struck Oman on Sunday, leading to several deaths. Authorities urge residents to evacuate storm-hit areas. Qatar stands in solidarity with Oman as Tropical...
Read more
Politics

QAYON slams Expo 2020 Dubai as an act of normalisation

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar-based pro-Palestinian group calls on the Qatari delegation in UAE to withdraw from Expo 2020 Dubai for welcoming representatives of occupying Israel.  Qatar Youth Opposed...
Read more
Shura Council Elections

‘Where are the women?’ Female candidates, voters react to Shura Council election results

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar’s first elected Shura Council failed to include women members.   At least 26 women were on the list of candidates for Qatar’s first Shura Council...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.