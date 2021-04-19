Qatar’s plans to hire Jordanian teachers in motion: ambassador

Last year, Qatar offered 10,000 new jobs for Jordanians and pledged $30 million in assistance to its military pension fund.
Qatar’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said Doha’s education ministry has started with plans to hire a new batch of Jordanian teachers, the Hashemite’s state news agency [PETRA] reported on Sunday.
سعادة السفير الشيخ سعود بن ناصر آل ثاني يتفقد اختبارات المدرسين الأردنيين 🇯🇴 الذين سيتم استقطابهم للعمل في المدارس القطرية#مرسال_قطر pic.twitter.com/MWK5JmpTaw
— شبكة مرسال قطر (@Marsalqatar) April 18, 2021
Al Thani oversaw a round of tests conducted as part of the hiring process, according to PETRA, noting Qatar’s keenness in to employ Jordanian educators in the Gulf state.
The latest developments come as part of an announcement by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a visit to Jordan last year, in which he offered to provide 10,000 jobs for Jordanians while also enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
Qatar’s Amir also pledged $30 million in assistance to Jordan’s military pension fund.
Almost 60,000 Jordanians are working in various sectors in Qatar including health, education, finance, hospitality, and information technology.
The two countries have also maintained economic ties over the past few years, with exports from Doha’s private sector to Jordan reaching $36 million last year.
The volume of Qatari investments in Jordan stands at about $ 1.6 billion, distributed in tourism services, banking, health and education. Qatari investments in the Amman Financial Market also stand at $1.5 billion.
The two countries have also cooperated in the military field.
In 2019, King Abdullah met with Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah to sign bilateral cooperation agreements between Doha and Amman’s armed forces.
In the same year, Jordan appointed Zaid Al-Lozi, secretary general of the country’s foreign ministry, as its ambassador to Doha.
