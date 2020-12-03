Qatar’s ports see record cargo handling in November

Hamad Port and Ruwais Port hail a new monthly record
General cargo has increased by 267% in the month of November, the second-highest amount handled in one month at Hamad Port and Ruwais Port.
In a tweet, Mwani Qatar announced the new monthly record for contained volume, having handled more than 133,000 twenty-foot equivalent units or TEUs, a 14% increase over November last year.
Qatar’s ports handled 133,401 TEUs in total with 233,481 tonnes of general cargo, 6123 vehicles, 29,528 heads of livestock and 41,052 tonnes of building material in November 2020.
QTerminals, the terminal operating company providing services at Hamad Port, also announced the highest volume of general and bulk cargo since the company’s start in 2016.
The cargo movement at the ports of Qatar had also witnessed a significant increase in October 2020. The ports’ container handling had seen an increase of 17 percent in October 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 reaching nearly 128,500 TEUs.
The ports had handled 128,498 TUEs containers with 36,625 tonnes of general cargo, 5822 vehicles; 33,163 heads of livestock and 37, 558 tonnes of building material in October 2020.
The latest increase comes several months after Qatar began lifting restrictions that were imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.