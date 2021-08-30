Qatar’s PSG eyes Norwegian striker amid Mbappe departure rumours

Mbappe previously rejected a renewal of his contract with PSG and has reportedly expressed interest in transferring to Real Madrid.

Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain FC is reportedly seeking to sign up a new striker in case Kylian Mbappe exits the club.

Although PSG is trying hard to keep the 22-year-old French World Cup winner within its ranks, the Frenchman has not shown interest in extending his contract at Parc des Princes beyond its 2022 expiry date.

With the expiration date looming on the horizon, reports suggested PSG was planning a lucrative swoop for Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

However, Borussia Dortmund Director Michael Zorc stressed that no amount of money will sell his Norwegian striker from Westfalenstadion this year.

Zorc denied rumours of a transfer amid talks of the French club submitting a €200 million (£171m/$236m) bid.

Asked about the multi-million dollar offer, Zorc told Kicker: “We are a football club, not a bank! Our position is very clear and did not change.

“I assume that we will now be confronted with wild rumours for another two days. Our position is clear, I don’t need to play the parrot all the time,” he said.

Qatari-owned PSG is not the only football club that has showed interest in securing Haaland. Giant European clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have been reportedly eyeing the Norwegian striker over the last few months.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s Qatari club are the latest to come forward with an offer, despite the fact that Dortmund has stressed publicly that the 21-year-old striker is not for sale.

Meanwhile, PSG Sporting Director Leonardo had earlier confirmed that Mbappe is not planning to stay with the team and noted Real Madrid submitted a €160 million (£137 million) offer in exchange for the World Cup champion.

However, PSG turned down the offer, saying it was “not sufficient,” especially since it is less than what the french club paid to sign the player.

Mbappe transferred from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 in a deal valued at €180 million in addition to bonuses.

“Kylian Mbappé feels like leaving, this seems clear to me … Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players,” Leonardo stated,

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

The French national, the club’s top scorer, is essential to PSG.

In a statement, Leonardo said the club intends to keep Mbappe and to renew his contract for another two years, though he fell short of confirming the price.

PSG recently brought major names onto its squad, notably Argentinean Lionel Messi and Spaniard Sergio Ramos.

Messi made his first PSG debut on Sunday, in the second half of the club’s match against Reims.

He was introduced as a substitute for Neymar at the 66th minute, with the French team leading 2-0 at the time thanks to two goals by Mbappe .