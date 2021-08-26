40.2 C
Qatar’s PSG rejects 160 million euro Real Madrid deal for Mbappe

By Hala Abdallah

Source: KMbappe

Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain rejected a multi-million dollar deal to sell Mbappe.

Qatar’s PSG has turned down a €160 million (£137 million) Real Madrid deal to sell 22-year-old French World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe.

PSG sporting director Leonardo said the offer was “not sufficient,” especially since it is less than what the french club paid to sign the player.

Mbappe transferred from AS Monaco to PSG in 2017 in a deal valued at €180 million in addition to bonuses.

The rejection came despite Mbappe’s plans to leave the french club for opportunities in Spain, he said, noting a move would have to be agreed by the club’s terms.

“Kylian Mbappé feels like leaving, this seems clear to me … Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players,” Leonardo stated. 

“We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today,” he added.

The French national, the club’s top scorer, is essential to PSG.

Read also: PSG has jumped to 3 billion euros in value in last decade: Al-Khelaifi

In a statement, Leonardo said the club intends to keep Mbappe and to renew his contract for another two years, though he fell short of confirming the price.

The football star’s contract with PSG expires next summer and the player has expressed interest in moving to Real Madrid. This is despite the club’s most recent moves bringing major names onto the squad, notably Argentinean Lionel Messi and Spaniard Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, a member of the Qatari royal family appeared to take aim at the deal saying “if you agree to the specified price, contact us. Or complete the season with the golfer,” referring to ex-Spurs forward and current Real Madrid player Gareth Bale.

In another tweet, he said “amazing.. More than 150 million euros.

 

Last month, Nasser Ghanim Al-Khelaifi, CEO and Chairman of PSG said the football club is now worth 3 billion euros – a significant spike in value from the previous 70 million euro valuation.

The Qatari businessman noted that this number excludes PSG’s training centre and stadium value as it just “consists of investments.”

Qatar’s Al-Khelaifi team now has some of the biggest international stars like Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar and most recently, Lionel Messi.

