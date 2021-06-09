Qatar’s public transport to go 100% electric by 2030

Kahramaa is planning to set up 200 to 500 charging points for electric cars across the country by 2022.

Qatar is set to have 100% electric public transportation in less than a decade, the US-Qatar Business Council announced, taking a significant step towards sustainable developments.

The Gulf state and FIFA 2022 World Cup host plans to convert 25% of public transport to electric energy in 2022— just in time for the big tournament— with 100% expected by 2030.

“Qatar has been heavily investing in replacing its older power plants with new ones with better efficiency, state-art-technologies, and low emissions. By 2022, 25% of Qatar’s public transportation will be electric, and 100% will be electric by 2030,” according to a report issued by the US-Qatar Business Council [USQBC], which highlights water and electricity conservation.

The country has put enormous effort into sustainability and environment preservation through implementing several policies and future plans, the report said.

This includes the execution of several major projects in infrastructure and transportation that are set in accordance with the highest international standards.

Committed to clean energy

The gradual transportation to full-electric includes public bus services, government school buses, and Doha Metro’s busses. This aims to reduce harmful carbon emissions caused by conventional buses in less than a decade from now, in addition to achieving efforts to maintain environmental sustainability.

Authorities are also working towards establishing an integrated network of electric car chargers, in order to support the ministry’s plan to gradually transform the electric transport system.

Currently, there are some 11 electric chargers operating on a regular basis, with 30 more expected to be installed this year, the report added. By the end of next year, 100 more chargers will be added around the country to ensure easy access to sustainable alternatives.

Meanwhile, the region’s largest electric charging station will be established in Lusail City, powered by solar energy and connected to all stations.

Kahramaa is planning to set up 200 to 500 charging points for electric cars across the country by 2022.

They will be located in strategic locations, including shopping malls, residential areas, stadiums, parks and government offices, according to the National Programme for Conservation and Energy Efficiency (Tarsheed).

The country is also seeking to produce 700MW from solar panels by 2022.

In 2019, Kahramaa launched Tarsheed Photovoltaic Station for Energy Storage and Charging Electric Vehicles. The station functions as a charging point for vehicles with electricity produced from solar energy via 216 photovoltaic panels that are divided into two areas with a total area of 270 sq m.

“The station contains a unit that has two connections of Combo and CHAdeMO types that are compatible with different types of vehicles. The unit allows two cars to be charged at a time with a rapid charging level of 15 – 20 minutes. The maximum charging capacity is 100kw,” explained in reports.

In May, Qatar Investment Authority also bought some $740 million in shares at renewable energy provider Avangrid, acquiring up to 3.7% of its common stock.

The deal cae as Avangrid announced plans to sell shares worth $4,000 million to both the Qatar Investment Authority [QIA] and Spanish Iberdrola Group, for $51.40 million each.

Iberdola is the largest shareholder of the US-based renewable energy firm and is purchasing $3.26 million in shares.

Carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup

Qatar is aiming to provide safe, reliable, and accessible transportation facilities during the FIFA World Cup 2022, with electric buses to be used as the main services during the tournament.

The awaited football competition will be the first of its kind to use electric mass transit buses, demonstrating Qatar’s commitment to clean energy solutions for transport globally.

In April, authorities announced that more than 1,100 electric buses are set to transport spectators during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as part of Qatar’s continued efforts to organise a carbon-neutral mega sporting event.

“The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in coordination with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications is working to build four parking lots for electric busses to ferry spectators during matches of FIFA World Cup 2022,” said Director of Tarsheed and Energy Efficiency at Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Hammadi.

Al Hammadi confirmed that the number of electric vehicles exceeds 1,100 buses. Some 700 electric charging stations will be built to provide eco-friendly transportation facility for spectators during the matches.

“After FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, these electric buses will be used as public transport in the country. This is following the directive of high command that all means of transportation for fans will be electric during FIFA World Cup 2022,” he said.

The report indicated that Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy is on track to fulfil its commitment to deliver the first carbon-neutral World Cup. It added that the committee’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality is reflected in the high sustainability of its stadiums.

Reducing consumption

In the last decade, Qatar has managed to reduce its electricity and water consumption by about 20% despite the rise in population, the report revealed.

The country has been heavily investing in replacing old power plants with ones with better efficiency, new technologies, and lower emissions.

This has allowed Qatar to become a leader in desalination in recent years to ensure sustainable access to fresh water for its residents and citizens, the report stated.

To make up for the increasing domestic water consumption, new measures have been taken to reduce the demand for wastewater recycling for semi-productive purposes.

The report also indicates that seawater desalination currently takes up more than 60% of the total water consumption in Qatar.

