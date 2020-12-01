27.7 C
Doha
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home Top Stories

Qatar’s public transport to go green

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Top StoriesHealth & TechnologyTechnology
[Pixabay]

25% of Qatar’s public bus network will be powered by electricity during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatar signed contracts worth an estimated QR6bn on Monday to start the implementation of its eco-friendly transportation services plan.  

The deals were signed in the presence of the country’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Khalid al-Thani, marking a new beginning for Qatar’s commitment to the environment. 

In a tweet, al-Thani said “this step is an important shift towards a cleaner environment and a low-carbon economy, embodying the goals of 2030.”

The latest sustainability efforts come within the framework of implementing the Electric Vehicle Strategy MOTC, which is a key part of the country’s public transportation plan 2030. A decade from now, Qatar plans to turn all of its public transportation into fully environmentally-friendly vehicles. 

Jassim Al-Sulaiti, transportation minister, said that the latest steps would enhance the country’s ranking as a pioneer in the area of clean energy mass transit, becoming one of the very first nations in the world to have an integrated electric bus system. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 Legacy

Al-Sulaiti added that Qatar’s latest sustainability efforts would also boost the potential value of the 2022 World Cup legacy. This, he noted,  demonstrates the country’s commitment to deploying global clean energy solutions on transportation and hosting an “exceptional, eco-friendly, carbon-neutral championship.” 

In terms of the contracts, Mawaslat (Karwa) signed two with Chinese manufacturing companies to purchase buses that will be put in service during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Source: Twitter/ @KBKAlThani

The first contract was signed with Yutong, a Chinese manufacturer of commercial vehicles, and includes 741 electric buses and 261 diesel buses.

Mowasalat’s second contract was signed with Higer, another Chinese bus manufacturer, to purchase 1815 diesel buses. These buses are powered by the new eco-friendly fuel.

Consequently, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) signed a contract worth QR3.7 billion with Karwa to provide operational services for the electric buses and their facilities, in addition to providing the smart technology and techniques to manage the bus fleet. 

Read also: Qatar entities go green as country embraces Sustainability Week.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the SC, said during the signing ceremony that the gradual and full transformation to an electric bus system is “a significant development with regards to transportation strategies for the FIFA World Cup 2022.” He added that the SC aims to provide sustainable, economical, eco-friendly transit solutions during the World Cup.

“We are currently purchasing 3000 new buses for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, which will then be added to the company’s fleet to build a legacy for the public and school transport. They also form an integral part of our transport fleet for major events that will be hosted by the State of Qatar in the future,” said Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Mowasalat (Karwa) CEO.

By the time of the tournament, Qatar’s public transportation will be 25% electrical and environmentally friendly.

More local production

The drive to become more eco-friendly isn’t only based on importing vehicles, Qatar Free Zone Authority signed a multilateral framework agreement with Mowasalat and Yutong to manufacture electric buses (e-buses) in Umm AlHoul Free Zone. 

As part of the government’s wider localisation drive, parts for the e-buses will be manufactured by Qatari firms.

Read also: Free eco-friendly electric car charging ports to arrive in Qatar

“Besides helping to anchor an electric vehicle auto cluster, this project will provide opportunities to local businesses through the localization of contractors, service providers and suppliers,” said Ahmad Al-Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA.

 “The production of E-buses for the national market showcases the attractive economic climate for international investors who can deliver what our market requires. The plans to export the e-buses underlines QFZ’s world-class logistics operations that connect us to key markets across the globe.”

Furthermore, Ashghal also signed 11 new contracts worth QAR two billion for building bus stations and bus depots, as part of the public bus infrastructure program. 

“The new bus stations and bus depots program implemented by the Buildings Projects Department of Ashghal includes building 8 main bus stations in West Bay, Musheireb, Industrial Area, Al Soudan, Al Gharrafa, Education City, Al Wakra and Lusail, with an average capacity of 25 buses in each of the stations,” said the Ministry of Transport and Communications in a statement.

The contracts include 4 huge bus depots in Lusail, Al Rayyan, Industrial Area and Al Wakra. Ashghal is also set to build 2700 air-conditioned bus stops on all major roads.

By 2030, Qatar is expected to have a fullt electronic public transit. 

This will be achieved by shifting public transportation, such as public buses, government school buses, and Doha Metro feeder buses, to electric power. 

This, along with other sustainability strategies, is hoped to reduce harmful carbon emissions from business and make the country more eco-friendly. 

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

White House advisor Jared Kushner to visit Qatar, Saudi ‘to resolve Gulf dispute’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
This visit could provide clarity after recent reports that a breakthrough in the three year long crisis was imminent.  Senior White House advisor and US...
Read more
News

Qatar to provide education to 57,600 Somali children

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar Fund for Development and Education Above All foundation are due to provide thousands of Somali children with quality primary education. More than...
Read more
News

Qatar-based scientists look to implement new approach in combating diabetes

Sana Hussain - 0
The study can help curb diabetes, a major health problem across the Middle East A study by a group of Qatar-based scientists and medics that...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

News

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining

Graffiti finally cleaned off iconic ‘East-West / West-East’ artwork

Culture

Bahrain claims Doha ‘violated’ GCC agreement for stopping two boats breaching...

Politics

Index: Despite ranking, perception of public safety in Qatar high

Life

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

Fatima Shaddad: My last conversation with Qatar’s legendary icon Mama Fatima

Culture Hamida Issa - 0
When I first met Qatar's iconic singer Fatima Shaddad, I knew I was in the presence of a queen in her own right, writes...
Read more

‘Cinema is a Palestinian’s only weapon’: A review of Ajyal’s Audience Award winner, ‘200 Meters’

Culture Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Palestinian voices reach a global audience in a film showing the harsh reality of living under the illegal Israeli occupation. Visiting family members for a...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Qatar eases Exceptional Entry Permit measures for residents travelling abroad

News Asmahan Qarjouli - 2
The decision was based on local and international epidemiological factors regarding the spread of COVID-19. Residents currently in Qatar with plans to travel and return...
Read more

Top 10 authentic restaurants for world cuisines right here in Doha

Dining Joannah N Zimbe - 0
Qatar is home to a huge melting pot of expats from different parts of the world and this is reflected in the wide range...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.