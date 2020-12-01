Qatar’s Red Crescent helps fight spread of COVID in Gaza schools

Up to 24,000 students will now be able to have their temperatures regularly checked after the Doha based charity donated thermometers and other equipment.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS], in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in Gaza, has distributed 77 digital thermometers to 44 public schools in the illegally occupied Palestinian territory.

The donation comes as part of QRCS’s efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in illegally occupied Palestine, Gaza has been particularly struggling due to the siege imposed on the strip by Israel.

According to Mohamed Nassar, Director of the projects department at the Ministry of Education in Gaza, up to 24,000 boys’ and girls’ temperatures are being checked with the new thermometers.

He added that the QRCS’s contribution met the ministry’s needs to ensure a safe school environment by protecting them from the spread of the virus.

“We have ongoing health projects to alleviate the impact of difficult circumstances imposed by the virus,” said Dr. Akram Nassar, Director of QRCS’s representation mission in Gaza.

Dr. Nassar also said that there is a current project that aims to provide emergency COVID-19 control supplies worth $95,000.

“It [the project] involved procuring 800 swab kits, sanitizers, gloves, and medical consumables for the Ministry of Health…also 13,000 liters of disinfectants [sodium hypochlorite], shoes, and leather gloves were delivered to the Municipality of Gaza, in order to protect its workers,” he added.

Read also: 100,000 Gaza families to receive $100 cash: Qatar Fund

Gaza has been a victim of Israel’s illegal land, air and sea siege since 2007, which has severely affected the movement of at least 1.8 million Palestinians while forcing the majority of them into poverty.

Palestinians have continued to live under illegal occupation with limited access to their own resources, from land to water.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube