20.3 C
Doha
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

Qatar’s rising sea level problem

By Sana Hussain

-

Weather

A peninsula with a bulk of its commercial activities on the shoreline, global warming’s impact on the rising sea level could lead to significant economic and social problems

Coastal sea levels around Qatar could rise by up to 3 metres by 2021, according to the sea level rise projection map by earth.org

Global mean sea level is projected to rise by 2m at the end of this century and over 18% of Qatar’s land area is low enough to be permanently reclaimed if the oceans rise 5m above pre-industrial levels.

The vulnerability of coastal cities has profound social as well as economic implications. 

As Qatar’s rapid population grows, the city’s most important political and economic areas, West Bay, Corniche and Al Dafna, are located on the shoreline, making the sea level rise and possible submergence an expensive problem. 

“In 2007 for instance, cyclone Gonu directly killed more than 50 persons, affected 20,000 people, and generated over estimated US$ 4 billion of direct damages in Oman alone,” the report added. 

A heavily commodity-dependent economy in need of providing jobs for a growing young and educated population is a key challenge to sustainable infrastructure development. In addition, an unstable national budget dependent on global oil and gas prices, along with the precedence of short-term opportunities such as developing tourism pose more challenges to preventative measures. 

Unfortunately, sea level rise is a challenge that will span decades, and progressive yet steady work will be key to mitigating its effects. 

While the United Nations provides many avenues to help fund and execute adaptation strategies, these have historically been under-used by Arab countries. 

“The onus is on countries who face high chances of future sea-level rise to begin reaching out and committing their thoughts, time and money to solving a problem that cares little for political and economic issues,” the report said.  

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Qatar’s former Prime Minister says it’s time to ease tension between Iran and the GCC

Hala Abdallah - 0
Following the Al-Ula declaration, former prime minister and foreign minister, Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani, has called on Gulf countries to open a dialogue...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar-GCC trade set to rise in 2021

Hala Abdallah - 0
After restoring Qatari-Saudi ties, trade within the GCC is anticipated to surge in the next upcoming months. Last week’s positive news had a huge impact...
Read more
Mini Dohans

Ride away! DFC reopens its entertainment parks

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Doha Festival City ’s Angry Birds World, Virtuocity and Snow Dunes are getting ready for visitors to enjoy. With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, DFC has...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.