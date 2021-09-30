Qatar’s Shura Council Elections خاص: أربعة مرشحون لمجلس الشورى يناقشون القضايا الأكثر الحاحاً في قطر

ر التعليم و الهوية الوطنية حقوق العمال التغير المناخي السياسات عقب كأس العالم اشترك في قناة يوتيوب لكي لا تفوتك أي تطورات تدار المناقشة من قبل عبدالرحمن الأشقر #ساشارك_بانتخابات_مجلس_الشورى

Live in Doha, four Shura Council candidates from four different districts take part in this election special. All four candidates will set out their promises and comment on Qatar’s most pressing issues. The debate is moderated by Abdulrahman Alashqar. Want more from Doha News?

