Qatar’s Shura election committee warns against cyberattacks

Attempts to exploit Qatar’s first Shura Council elections have been made in recent weeks.

Qatar’s election committee has issued a list of guidelines for all candidates in a bid to crack down on devious cyberattacks, just weeks ahead of the much-anticipated vote.

The move aims to raise awareness on the dangers of cyber crimes following a string of online disinformation campaigns by parties attempting to manipulate discourse as the Gulf state gears up for its first legislative vote.

The committee’s guidebook provides insight on early signs of disinformation that could arise and suggests ways to maintain control to ensure a smooth voting process, local Arabic daily Al Raya reported.

The guidelines also urge communication channels for candidates be prepared, including their personal accounts on social media, to prevent any cyberattack or fake news from spreading.

In case of any abrupt incident, the guidebook recommends each candidate has a secure response plan to counter any potential cyberattacks, offering a number of questions to determine to what extent the campaign is or isn’t prepared to handle such an assault.

The committee also stressed that all members onboard technical teams for candidates should be trustworthy and well-qualified to manage online campaigns with a clear and well-defined non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement.

Terms and conditions related to avoiding competition should also be followed, it added.

A dive into latest cyber-attacks

A recent Doha News investigation found how hashtags that trended in Qatar in recent months have involved thousands of dubious accounts and suspected bots designed to disseminate and amplify information critical of the Gulf state.

The data, which examines nearly 100,000 tweets, identified several highly active users that produced thousands of tweets featuring specific hashtags in an unusual period of time, all of which attempt to promote alleged public dissatisfaction towards Qatar’s government.

Among the most recent of hashtags is “#Qatar_Revolts” which attempts to exaggerate a small-scale demonstration launched by a tribe protesting against the “exclusion” of Qataris that have been deemed ineligible to vote, as per current law.

However, such attacks are not new.

Qatar has been debunking sinister manipulation campaigns targeting the country online, which have increased since the blockade of June 2017. This is especially true on Twitter, which remains relatively easy to manipulate.

An analysis of around 18,000 tweets involving 8,500 Twitter accounts on the hashtag “Qatar’s Elections for the Shura Council” revealed that significant manipulation had taken place, Marc Owen Jones, Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies and Digital Analytics Expert, wrote for Doha News.

The sample, which included tweets in a span of 7 days, showed that the most influential accounts on the hashtags were either unattributed accounts representing opposition, or those ostensibly based in the UAE.

These sock puppet accounts can be identified usually by the fact they all tweet using the same Twitter application. Usually, it is more common for accounts in the region engaged in manipulation to tweet from a web browser, rather than from the Android or iOS application.

Attempts to manipulate trends around the Shura elections predate the most recent trends.

On 2 August “boycott Qatar’s shura elections” was trending. However, the trend was created mostly by spambots, accounts based in the UAE, and in one case, a pro-normalisation account that has previously spread disinformation about Qatar. In this case, the account was claiming that women could not vote in the Shura Council elections.

“As a small country, Qatar’s Twitter lacks complete control over its Twitter sovereignty. In other words, it is easy for countries to manipulate trends and to dominate the online narratives,” Owens writes.

“As this case shows, fake accounts that formerly belonged to real people can be used to promote accounts that have a particular narrative. These fake accounts can contribute to those accounts being the most influential on certain trends,” he added.

All you need to know about the elections

Last week, the preliminary list of candidates for Qatar’s Shura Council elections were been announced, which included 300 candidates from 30 electoral circles.