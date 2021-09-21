38 C
Qatar’s Silatech teams up with Gates Foundation to tackle regional unemployment

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source: Silatech

The partnership will help create more socio-economics opportunities for unemployed youth in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Qatar-based non-governmental organisation Silatech has launched a powerful youth dialogue series at the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The series will help youth transform obstacles into opportunities through the context of  economic development and employment creation in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.

Qatar marks milestone ‘Dialogue Partner’ status in SCO

The NGO has also signed a partnership agreement with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) that will create more socio-economic opportunities for unemployed youth in the MENA region.

The partnership will allow for the launch of a programme together with Education for Employment Foundation (EFE) based in Morocco. However, Silatech and the BMGF are also set to explore ways to progress employment opportunities in other nations across the region.

This initiative highlights the importance of promoting youth skills and capacity building to achieve employment for young men and women among different sectors.

The inaugural Youth Dialogue Series (UNGA Edition) will be held with the participation of Generation Unlimited, BMGF, and the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the UN.

The series is themed “The Role of Youth Socio-Economic Empowerment in Achieving Global Resilience in the Covid-19 era.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on young workers and those transitioning to employment, particularly young women,” said Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Alya Ahmed Al Thani.

“Qatar based organizations are actively working to provide youth with the necessary skills and connecting them from learning to employment,” the official added.

Meanwhile, CEO of Silatech Hassan Ali Al Mulla said young people are the “evolutionary cataylst” that drive the change for a better future in the midst of an unstable economic landscape.

