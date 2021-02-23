22.3 C
Doha
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports News

Qatar’s star footballer Haydos ‘protests’ against Afif’s QFA ban

By Hala Abdallah

-

Top Stories

Hassan Al-Haydos, Al Sadd’s team captain, abstains from speaking to the media after colleague Akram Afif was banned and fined.

Qatar’s national team captain Hassan Haydos appeared to take a firm stand against a decision made by the country’s footballing body on Monday, just a day after his colleague was banned and fined.

Haydos, who also captains the local Al Sadd football team, refused to answer questions by an Al Kass journalist in post-game interview, without providing a reason.

“People will understand,” Haydos said when asked by the journalist why he was upset.

While no explanation was provided, his protest was quickly linked to a decision announced by the Qatar Footballing Association earlier that targeted Al Sadd’s Akram Afif, who made comments against a referee following a match against Al Rayyan.

Afif appeared to make hints that the referee was biased towards the opposing team, saying his team was playing “against 11 and a half players”.

Read also: Al Sadd’s Akram Afif penalised for post-game comments

The referee “did not provide us protection against rough play by Al Rayyan’s players”, Afif said, noting the official was also wearing “black shorts and socks” similar to the opposing team.

The QFA’s decision ruled the comments were a violation of Articles No. 77/4 and 3-9/1 of the Discipline Regulations for the 2020-2021 sports season, which stipulates all those who make statements “that harm the federation or the management of the Qatar Stars League or any club or contradict their interests through the media or social media” face a penalty.

Haydos’ stance sparked debate on social media with some condemning his protest while others showing support.

“This behaviour is not befitting of Qatari sports, we are the country organising the 2022 World Cup,” one Twitter user said.
“Bravo, this is a smart move,” another user said.

Both Afif and Haydos are two of the most prominent football players in Qatar and made global headlines for their performance at the Asian Football Confederation [AFC], which saw Qatar take the win.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:11

The Round Up 23 Feb 2021

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on #TheRoundUp​ today: 🇦🇪 #UAE​, #Qatar​ delegates meet for first time since reconciliation in #Kuwait​ ❌ @UNESCO dismisses news of @Moezali_ ’s...
Read more
Top Stories

Qatar calls on Israel to end ‘vaccine apartheid’

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar contributes to international efforts to end “vaccine apartheid” in occupied Palestine. Qatar's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson, Lolwah Al Khater, said in...
Read more
Sports

UNESCO dismisses ‘fake news’ on footballer Almoez Ali

Farah AlSharif - 0
Earlier this week, local news outlets and official government bodies issued statements congratulating footballer Almoez Ali on becoming a UNESCO ambassador, at his since...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Travel

Vaccine Passport?: Where you can travel if you’ve been vaccinated

Hala Abdallah - 0
Have you been vaccinated against COVID-19? Here are some destinations that don't require you to quarantine! Qatar's health authorities on Thursday confirmed residents that have...

Al Sadd’s Akram Afif penalised for post-game comments

Sports

BREAKING: Professor Jocelyn Mitchell withdraws from research project

Top Stories

How to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Qatar

COVID-19

BREAKING: Jocelyn Mitchell did not ‘voluntarily’ withdraw from $700,000 grant

Top Stories

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.