Qatar’s World Parachuting Championship to take flight with 40 participating countries

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Source: Qatar Air Sports Committee

Qatar is set to host yet another international tournament that will see the participation of over 40 countries in November.  

More than 40 countries are expected to take part in the 44th World Parachuting Championship in Qatar, President of Qatar Air Sports Committee Major General Hamad bin Abdullah Al Marri has announced.

So far, 21 countries have already confirmed their participation in the championship, which is set to kick flight next November.

During a press conference on Monday, the official said Qatar has been preparing for the international competition for a year ago to ensure its success, noting the country is able to host major tournaments thanks to its world-class facilities and strategic pre-planning.

Read also: Qatari parachuting team dives into Guinness World Record

The upcoming parachute competition will also allow participating military delegations to learn about 2022 World Cup projects, the official noted, giving them a glimpse of the preparations for the most-awaited sporting tournament around the globe.

Last February, Qatar hosted its first International Parachuting Championship, which saw the participation of eight countries in the Sealine area. The success of the event despite Covid-19 challenges means authorities are more confident to welcome more teams this year.

February also saw Qatar’s skydiving team breaking the record for the most parachuting sequence in canopy formation in Portugal. The team of 25 performed a series of feats that earned them an official certification by the Guinness World Records.

Currently, the national team holds the second world rank and is the top Arab and Asian team.

