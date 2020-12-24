Qatar’s ‘Young Scientists’ join global inventors group

Qatar University Centre for Young Scientists (QU-YSC) becomes the newest member of the global platform for invention and innovation, IFIA.

Budding young scientists in Qatar will now have a platform on the world stage after QU announced its membership with a global inventor’s group.

The Young Scientists Center at the award-winning university is now eligible to attend all events and conferences organised by the International Federation of Inventors Associations [IFIA], along with other global researchers and students.

“This membership will enable the Young Scientists Center at Qatar University to participate effectively and exchange knowledge and experiences in conferences, exhibitions and events that bring together universities, institutions and prestigious organisations from all over the world, such as Creativity and Innovation Week, Intellectual Property Day, and the International Inventors Day,” QU said in a statement.

It will also increase international outreach, recognition and interaction with IFIA’s vast network, QU added, noting the Young Scientists Center now has an opportunity to participate in innovation and policymaking processes.

IFIA is a non-profit organisation and its main purpose is to enlighten the public on the importance of invention and innovation while supporting inventors from around the world.

Researchers and students with IFIA membership are given space to collectively brainstorm ideas, share innovative discoveries and their journeys, and exchange knowledge. The organisation also provides its members advisory services on intellectual property protection.

The Federation also holds international invention exhibitions, scientific seminars and workshops in cooperation with other global organisations.

Founders of the QU Young Scientists Center have been striving to obtain a membership with IFIA to gain access to its vast benefits that would in turn help Qatari society as well as youth in the local community.

Read also: Qatar University jumps to third place regionally: QS World Ranking

“We are pleased with our acceptance to join the federation after we went through several stages of applying for membership, and that this membership will provide us with several fields of development, advancement and formation of relations with international bodies,” said Dr Noora al-Thani, QU-YSC director.

“Our young inventors will be able to take advantage of the global platform, and the various programmes to present and develop their ideas and increase their expertise in several scientific and technological fields,” she added.

The Center for Young Scientists seeks to focus its efforts and resources to support the social and economic development of the State of Qatar and work to establish links and partnerships with entities and institutions that would enrich its career, a statement on QU’s website said.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube