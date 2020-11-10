27.9 C
Doha
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Qawarib 2020: International boat show to set sail following COVID-19 delays

By Asmahan Qarjouli

Events
Qatar International Boat Show

Get ready to see a wide variety of luxury boats at Porto Arabia.

The Qatar International Boat Show (Qawarib 2020) will return on November 16 for its seventh edition, featuring 32 exhibitors showcasing yachts from around the globe.

Qawarib’s seventh edition will gather boats and marine accessories from around the world until November 20 at Porto Arabia, The Pearl. The event, organised by Al Mannai Plus Events, was rescheduled from March to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we are witnessing the severe impact of pandemic on the economy and the tourism industry across the world, prestigious international boat shows around the world were also no exception, therefore, either they were cancelled for this year or postponed,” said Khalid bin Issa Al-Mannai, Al Mannai Plus Events’ chairman.

According to Al-Mannai, the event will be held in accordance with the health and safety measures placed by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In Qatar by the grace of Almighty God, we are able to sustain in organising the event with the valuable support of our partners, local exhibitors and the prestigious sponsors of the show,” said Al-Mannai.

According to Al-Mannai, this year’s event is expected to witness a larger local participation in comparison to its previous years, with many quality, locally manufactured boats as well as international brands of yachts displayed at the annual show.

“The event provides a single window to the luxury lifestyle enthusiasts of the region. It preserves the century’s old relationship of the natives with the sea, in addition to its role in positioning Qatar as a regional hub for luxury, highly skilled craftsmanship and most modern boats and marine related accessories,” said Hamad Issa al-Mannai, Al Mannai Plus Events’ CEO.

Will you be attending the event?

© Doha News 2020.