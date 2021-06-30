QAYON calls on Ali Bin Ali to boycott Israeli-owned Messika Jewelry

The Qatar-based pro-Palestine group shed light on gestures of normalisation with Israel through trade.

Pro-Palestine group Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation (QAYON) said it contacted Qatari-owned Ali Bin Ali Holding, one of the largest retail and distribution companies in the Gulf state, to terminate its contract with Israeli-owned Messika Jewelry.

In a statement published by the group on Tuesday, QAYON called on the company to clarify its position with the Israeli company, which it noted has direct affiliation with occupying forces and is complicit in criminal acts against indigenous Palestinians, in violation of international laws.

“We call on Ali bin Ali to demand Messika withdraws all its services from the Zionist market and halts operations at all factories on occupied Palestinian territories, or end its partnership with the company.”

QAYON said it has yet to receive a response from the company.

Messika Jewelry was founded by Israeli businessman, Andre Messika, who has publicly expressed his support to Israel.

“He was honoured in 2014 at the Zionist presidential residency. A simple research will show his picture with Shimon Peres at the official event that was held to honour Israel’s top ten exporting companies,” QAYON noted in the statement.

He “was praised as a model for businessmen in Israel and abroad – as one whose personal creed is also his business philosophy,” QAYON said, quoting Diamond World.net, member of Gem & Jewellery Information Centre (G.J.I.C.).

Messika Jewelry is also headquartered in Israel.

QAYON said its latest move aims to “encourage the company to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, in addition to opposing the desecration and Judaisation of the holy land.”

The statement urged the public to boycott companies that collaborate with Israel by applying economic pressure.

“We also call on the Qatari community to boycott this company that is directly complicit in the criminal acts of the occupation forces, and educate people around you on the importance of boycotting.”

Social media users online called on QAYON to file a complaint against the company, in accordance with Qatari law which prohibits business and trade with Israel.