QAYON urges boycott of Israel’s eToro trading app

The Qatar-based pro-Palestine group shed highlighted normalisation with Israel through online trading applications.

Qatar Youth Opposed to Normalisation [QAYON] called for boycotting eToro, an Israeli trading app accused of complicity in the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

In a post on Twitter, the youth group warned locals of buying into eToro which they said has been recently “publicised by some local social media personalities.”

QAYON also linked a Wikipedia page stating that “eToro is an Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company that focuses on providing financial and copy trading services.”

The CEO of eToro “is the ‘proud’ grandson of the deceased Yehuda Assiat who was a banker to the Mossad. In an interview he notes his grandfather is his inspiration,” QAYON noted.

According to The Jerusalem Post, eToro financially supported the Israel Solidarity Fund, donating $100,000 to Israel while it carried out an ethnic cleansing campaign that forcefully expelled hundreds of indigenous Palestinians from their homes.

The boycott aims to stifle financial support to Israel by targeting companies that fund the regime.

“The zionist entity relies on big tech companies to develop, administer, and maintain its regime of occupation, colonialism and apartheid,” QAYON added, urging Qatar’s biggest communication companies, Ooredoo and Vodafone, to block the application.

“Don’t allow the app to spread among us,” QAYON tweeted using the hashtag #BoycotteToro.

In May, Israeli occupation forces launched a series of deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip and Al Aqsa mosque, killing 248 Palestinians, including 66 children.

The violent attacks and assaults led to an 11-day bombardment during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, triggering global uproar that eventually led to an Egyptian and Qatari-brokered ceasefire.

However, Israel has continued to violate the truce on several occasions, launching airstrikes on Gaza and continuing its violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.