29.9 C
Doha
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports

QFA teams up with Ghana for five year football partnership

By Farah AlSharif

-

News
[Instagram/QFA]

The Qatar Football Association has announced it has signed a 5 year partnership deal with its Ghanaian counterpart.

Qatar Football Association (QFA) has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the GFA has announced.

The agreement will take effect immediately and will include an exchange of technical and professional services, assistance in sports facilities, and research in sports science and medicine.

Read also: Al Sadd secures 2020/21 QNB Stars League win

The two associations will also exchange services and information in futsal, women’s football, youth football, promotion and marketing. GFA and QFA will exchange sports centres, training and camps.

Ghana and Qatar have also agreed to cooperate to play friendlies between all their national teams, including their men’s Olympic teams, their youth teams, and their futsal teams.

In 2019, Qatar’s national team won the AFC Asian Cup. Qatar is set to play in the qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Could plasma therapy help treat Covid-19 patients in Qatar?

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The country is encouraging recovered patients to donate plasma to treat current COVID-19 patients.  Doctors at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) are using Convalescent Plasma Therapy...
Read more
Top Stories

One year on: Families torn apart still desperately awaiting Qatar’s EEP

Sana Hussain - 0
As Qatar marks one year since the pandemic erupted, families remain torn apart while waiting for their Exceptional Entry Permits to be approved.  As Covid-19...
Read more
COVID-19

One year of Covid-19 in Qatar: A timeline

Doha News Team - 0
To mark the first anniversary since Covid-19 struck Qatar, we take a look back on all the events of the past year. The past year...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.