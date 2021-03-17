QFA teams up with Ghana for five year football partnership

The Qatar Football Association has announced it has signed a 5 year partnership deal with its Ghanaian counterpart.
The agreement will take effect immediately and will include an exchange of technical and professional services, assistance in sports facilities, and research in sports science and medicine.
The two associations will also exchange services and information in futsal, women’s football, youth football, promotion and marketing. GFA and QFA will exchange sports centres, training and camps.
Ghana and Qatar have also agreed to cooperate to play friendlies between all their national teams, including their men’s Olympic teams, their youth teams, and their futsal teams.
In 2019, Qatar’s national team won the AFC Asian Cup. Qatar is set to play in the qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup.
