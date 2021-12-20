QFFD spent $67m in global fight against Covid-19

The Gulf state has poured millions of dollars to provide access to vaccines for low-income countries around the world.

A whopping $67 million fund has been dispersed to different countries in need by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to help tackle Covid-19 challenges around the world over the past year.

The aid was used to help over 23 countries in their battle against the deadly virus, the Government Communications Office (GCO) said in a tweet. This comes as part of the Gulf nation’s efforts and commitments to initiate humanitarian and health initiatives across the globe.

“QFFD has made it a priority to provide medical and humanitarian aid to those in need around the world throughout the Covid-19 pandemic,” GCO added.

Through development institutions including @qatar_fund, the State of #Qatar is committed to allocating substantial efforts to health and humanitarian initiatives across the globe. pic.twitter.com/LCrfTwNDlV — مكتب الاتصال الحكومي (@GCOQatar) December 14, 2021

As part of the donation, the Gulf state committed $10 million in January 2021 in partnership with Gavi to support COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), a financial mechanism launched to procure 1.3 billion vaccine doses to countries in-need by the end of 2021.

Under the agreement, QFFD will work with the Vaccine Alliance to ensure that zero-dose children, children who have not received a single dose of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, get access to immunisation services.

“QFFD established a strong strategic partnership with Gavi to financially support the world’s poorest countries against vaccine-preventable diseases where Qatar has committed to provide an initial US $10 million to support immunisation programmes in the period between 2021 to 2025,” said Deputy Director General of projects of Qatar Fund for Development Misfer Al Shahwani.

QFFD’s donation and partnership will back Gavi’s mission to save children’s lives and protect their health by increasing access to immunisation.

Read also: Qatar signs million dollar agreement to improve access to vaccines

In addition, QFFD is funding 26 health centres and mobile clinics in Syrian refugees camps as well as the ‘Health Care for Pregnant Women’ programme for Syrian refugees in Lebanon to ensure adequate healthcare is provided for vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, a further $4.2 million will also be dispersed to support the Jordan Health Fund for refugees to alleviate some of their sufferings and help them fight the spread of the virus.

Qatar has been extending a helping hand to the international community since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak last year, providing vaccines worldwide.

In April, Qatar announced a major $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than three million refugees and displaced people in 20 countries around the world.

Qatar also supplied Paraguay with thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Doha also provided Covid-19 vaccines to Afghan evacuees who were temporarily staying in the Gulf state following evacuation missions after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August.

Lebanon also received 31,250 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with an aid package from the QFFD.

Covid-19 aid has also been sent to Nepal, including 50 ventilators with a load weighing about 475kg, as well as Pakistan, which received 3.4 tonnes of medical aid.

So far, more than 30 countries worldwide have received essential aid from Qatar since the pandemic broke out in late 2019.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube