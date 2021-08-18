QNB customers can now pay using iPhones or Apple Watches

QNB becomes the first bank to introduce Apple Pay in Qatar.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) announced on Tuesday the launch of Apple Pay through its mobile banking app and Apple Wallet.

The new launch offers customers a more secure and private alternative to the traditional payment method, as they can now conduct their transactions without having to hand over their payment card to another person or touch payment machines or pay cash.

The contactless payment can be successfully completed by simply swiping an iPhone or Apple Watch near payment machines.

You can now access Apple Pay through QNB Mobile Banking App and Apple Wallet.

Enjoy the safest and easiest way to payhttps://t.co/DVTzSmaI8n#WelcomeApplePay #QNB #QNBGroup pic.twitter.com/3FtOumtcS9 — QNBGroup (@QNBGroup) August 17, 2021

This method allows a safe completion of purchase transactions, as they are authenticated using (Face ID – facial recognition), (Touch ID – fingerprint) or by entering the device passcode, in addition to a one-time security code to ensure maximum security.

“We are proud to be the first bank to introduce Apple Pay in the Qatari market. This achievement comes to provide our customers with the latest innovative payment technologies, giving them a banking experience that meets their aspirations and changing needs and guarantees The highest and most advanced levels of services,” General Manager of Retail Banking at QNB Group Heba Al-Tamimi said in a statement.

Read also: QNB’s QAR 1 trillion total assets ‘largest in the Middle East’

QNB card holders can now make payments at all contactless terminals and online stores quickly and easily through the application found on any Apple device. It also saves time from entering shipping and billing info every time.

Apple Pay has been designed to facilitate safe and private transactions with credit and debit cards.

“When you make a purchase, Apple pay uses a device-specific number and unique transaction code. So your card numbers are never stored on your device or on Apple servers,” Apple wrote on its website.

“And when you pay your card numbers are never shared by Apple with merchants,” it added.

Apple Pay is found on every Apple device, including iPhones, Macbooks, and iPads.

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, is currently available in over 31 countries and three continents around the world.