21.4 C
Doha
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

QNB first to launch ‘Apple Pay’ online payments service in Qatar

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Business

Users will now be able to use Apple pay on supported websites online for a fast and secure checkout.

Good news for all online shoppers! QNB has launched the Apple Pay online payment for the first time in Qatar, providing an easy, secure, and private way to pay.

Users will now be able to make purchases on all websites and e-commerce stores using the Apple Pay feature. This will allow merchants to provide their customers with a seamless shopping experience and is hoped to increase online sales.

“In a growing e-commerce market with increasing adoption of advanced payment technologies, QNB is committed to meet the needs of modern commerce by ensuring smooth and secure online transactions,” QNB said in a statement.

Read also: Qatar, India to boost economic investments

The new development is part of the company’s plan to provide faster payment means for their customers that go beyond traditional credit and debit card payments. 

“We are delighted to launch Apple Pay acceptance for our merchants and offer them yet another easy, secure and private way to accept payments. Apple Pay provides a fast checkout experience as part of our increasing efforts to provide our customers the best range of digital and mobile banking services,” said Heba al-Tamimi, general manager, QNB Group Retail.

QNB Group has become widely popular for its fast and efficient service. 

The group extends to 31 countries across three continents and provides a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. 

QNB Group has 29,000 employees working in 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinion

A deal may be imminent but how long will it take to rebuild trust within the GCC?

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen - 0
While a deal may be imminent between the Gulf Cooperation Council states, it may take longer to rebuild trust between the governments and people,...
Read more
DN Special Reports

‘Heart and diversity’: Grassroots community league epitomises Qatar’s football spirit

Doha News Team - 0
Does Qatar have true football spirit? Doha News visited the biggest league in the country to find out. The Al Rayyan World Cup 2022 stadium...
Read more
Sports

Qatar to launch first edition of ‘Beach Games’ this month

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Local beach game enthusiasts are now welcome to register to compete in a wide range of beach sports this month, for the first time...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Top Stories

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a...

News

BREAKING: Qatar confirms ‘movement to end’ GCC crisis

Top Stories

GCC crisis: ‘Deal to be finalised at this month’s summit

Top Stories

BREAKING: Egypt and the UAE ‘welcome’ Kuwait’s mediating efforts to end...

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

World first: Experts to study whether Arabic music can be used for therapy

Health & Wellbeing Sahar ElKabbash - 0
While music has proven effective in various medical treatments, Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) has been conducting research to investigate whether Arabic music can be...
Read more

‘It still affects me to this day:’ The lasting impact of bullying in Qatar’s schools

In The Classroom Sana Hussein & Hazar Kilani - 0
Rampant bullying in Qatar’s schools take a toll on students’ mental health. “It’s either eat or get eaten, you’re either the bully or you get...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

BREAKING: Partial breakthrough in GCC crisis ‘imminent’

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
A breakthrough in the three-year-long Gulf crisis is imminent, sources told Doha News on Wednesday. It is understood that Saudi Arabia will open its air...
Read more

Meet the 8 year old Qatar resident who’s just broken a world record

News Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Young Kesia entered the International Book of Records after naming all 195 countries and their capitals in a record time. While many of us were...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.