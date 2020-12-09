QNB first to launch ‘Apple Pay’ online payments service in Qatar

Users will now be able to use Apple pay on supported websites online for a fast and secure checkout.

Good news for all online shoppers! QNB has launched the Apple Pay online payment for the first time in Qatar, providing an easy, secure, and private way to pay.

Users will now be able to make purchases on all websites and e-commerce stores using the Apple Pay feature. This will allow merchants to provide their customers with a seamless shopping experience and is hoped to increase online sales.

“In a growing e-commerce market with increasing adoption of advanced payment technologies, QNB is committed to meet the needs of modern commerce by ensuring smooth and secure online transactions,” QNB said in a statement.

The new development is part of the company’s plan to provide faster payment means for their customers that go beyond traditional credit and debit card payments.

“We are delighted to launch Apple Pay acceptance for our merchants and offer them yet another easy, secure and private way to accept payments. Apple Pay provides a fast checkout experience as part of our increasing efforts to provide our customers the best range of digital and mobile banking services,” said Heba al-Tamimi, general manager, QNB Group Retail.

QNB Group has become widely popular for its fast and efficient service.

The group extends to 31 countries across three continents and provides a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

QNB Group has 29,000 employees working in 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.

