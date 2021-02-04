20.7 C
Doha
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Sports Qatar 2022

QNB Group now an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022

By Hala Abdallah

-

Qatar 2022Business

Qatar’s largest bank says it looks forward to helping make the Qatar 2022 World Cup a ‘success to be remembered for generations’.

FIFA announced on Wednesday that QNB- the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa- as an official supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

QNB Group is now the Official Bank of the tournament and will benefit from “various assets and rights across the region, as well as branding exposure.”

The Qatari commercial bank has an extensive network of ATMs in different locations across the state and will be exclusively the provider of ATMs at all eight FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Commenting on the announcement, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said that “ as preparations continue for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we are delighted to welcome QNB Group to our team of Commercial Affiliates as a Regional Supporter. QNB Group is a well-respected Qatari institution with many locations and financial facilities that I am certain will be of great assistance to fans during the FIFA World Cup.”

The collaboration is set to start during the FIFA Club World Cup™, where the agreed upon services will be available during all games

Read also: Qatar National Bank assets hit QR 1 trillion

The matches taking place between February 4 an 11 2021, will feature six top teams from around the world competing for the prestigious international football club trophy.

QNB Group’s CEO, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, said that “QNB’s brand, the most valuable banking brand in the Middle East and Africa, will prove influential in making the tournament a success that will be remembered for generations.”

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

 

 

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Stories

Professor who made racist comments against Qataris awarded $700,000 funding grant

Farah AlSharif - 0
Backlash over the Qatar National Research Fund's decision to award a huge grant to an American professor who had previously made racist comments about...
Read more
News

Qatar 2022 organisers to work on raising awareness of human rights

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
An agreement has been signed between the tournament's organisers and Qatar's National Human Right's committee to raise awareness of human rights and ensure their...
Read more
Top Stories

Australia presses Qatar for report into airport ‘abandoned baby’ incident

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Qatar's government had promised to conduct an investigation into the incident which saw more than a dozen Australian women invasively searched during a police...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

Qatar Airways: more cuts expected, but we will hire again

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
The national carrier will be laying off thousands of employees in the upcoming months due to pandemic challenges.  Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive Akbar al-Baker...

Qatar police arrest man suspected of murdering two people in Al...

Top Stories

World Cup 2022 hospitality packages hit millions of dollars within hours

Qatar 2022

Qatar issues statement on case of young Somalis tricked into fighting...

Top Stories

Qatar Airways suspends bookings from UAE, South Africa and Rwanda

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.