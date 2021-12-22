20 C
QND ‘troublemakers’ arrested as 24 tonnes of waste removed following celebrations

By Menatalla Ibrahim

Those responsible are 12-15 years old, authorities revealed. 

Young ‘troublemakers’ who non-consensually sprayed snow spritz on a family while walking on the side of the road during national day celebrations have now been arrested, authorities have revealed.

The action was taken shortly after the video documenting the act went viral on social media, pushing several members of the community to demand authorities to take action against those responsible.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior assured the public in a statement on social media that the youngsters, aged between 12-15 years, have in fact been arrested and referred to authorities to complete the legal procedures.

Although the ministry refused to share any details regarding their names or identities, it assured that if such incidents reoccurred in the future, the names and pictures of those responsible will be shared on social media.

“The Ministry of Interior would like to assure the public that its relevant agencies will not hesitate to take the necessary measures to maintain order and societal security, especially in relation to cases of assault, disturbance or harassment, including publishing the names and pictures of aggressors in the future to prevent the recurrence of such acts,” the tweet read.

Another video has also circulated online in recent days showing one of Katara’s buildings vandalised with what appears to be brown and red spray paint, pushing the foundation to take legal action.

The vandalism may have occurred during national day celebrations, when thousands took to the streets to commemorate the holiday. Many were seen spraying spray paint and confetti on passing cars and buildings, leading to several concerns from the public.

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) vowed to take legal measures against those found guilt of damaging one of its buildings to ensure responsibility and avoid any future vandalism attempts.

However, no information has yet been shared regarding the case.

Every year on December 18, thousands of residents take to the streets to celebrate national day. Some members of the community celebrate by spraying paint and confetti on other cars, which can cause damage.

However, this year, shocking images that emerged online showed excessive litter along main roads, prompting public outrage and calls to protect the environment.

The amount of damage was evident following cleaning efforts by authorities, which confirmed the removal of over 24 tonnes of various waste by 70 labourers, 29 supervisors, and 53 drivers.
The workers worked around the clock during the holidays to empty and clean all garbage containers, the ministry of municipality said.
All main streets were swept clean between 18-19 December using 32 different tools of equipment as well as 21 vehicles to collect the garbage, the ministry said.

