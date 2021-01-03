QNL eases entry restrictions and extends opening hours

Attention Bookworms! Now, you have more time to read your favorite books at Qatar’s biggest and most beautiful library.

With Covid-19 numbers steadily decreasing in the country, Qatar National Library (QNL) has decided to extend its opening hours and increase the number of people allowed in the building at any one time.

Not only that, but the library will also open its doors to the public on Saturdays, after previously staying closed during weekends.

In recent months, only 200 people were allowed to visit the library during selected time slots.

Now, with restrictions easing, up to 300 people will be able to book an appointment to visit the library through its official website.

Visits are limited to the following times: 8am to 10am, 10:30am to 2:30pm, and 3:30pm to 8pm, from Saturday to Thursday.

However, for their safety, pregnant women will not be allowed into the Library during this current phase of reopening, QNL announced.

As for public tours, QNL has resumed the service, with each group size not exceeding 10 people. Places must be reserved in advance.

To borrow books, library card-holders need to request them at least 2 days before their visit.

Residents between the ages of 13 and 60 can enjoy a quiet place to study, read a book, or surf the internet once they receive confirmation of their slot booking.

“Please follow the social distancing rules everywhere in the Library and stand only on designated stickers whenever queuing,” QNL said on its website.

The Children’s Library and the Young Adults’ Area are still closed off until further notice.

