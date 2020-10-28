30 C
QNL offers ‘fear and its impact on mental health’ workshop

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

EventsHealth & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
QNL [Paul Kagame/ CreativeCommons]

If you want to learn more life skills, Qatar National Library (QNL) is here to help with a series of events for “inquisitive, ingenious minds” next month.

QNL is set to run a special workshop dubbed ‘Fear and Its Impact on Mental Health’, in collaboration with Dr. Hanan al-Thaher on November 5.

The workshop will discuss in detail the effects of fear and stressful emotions on mental and physical health, in addition to ways to overcome it. 

Al-Taher will provide insightful techniques on how to maintain healthy mental health in a world full of stress and uncertainty.

Not only that, but QNL is also providing a free virtual session in which parents with special needs children aged eight to 11 will have the chance to teach their children valuable life skills on November 3.

Read more: Qatar National Library launches special virtual ‘heritage’ events.

In a statement, QNL said that each session will provide engaging content and calming tools to help children build confidence and resilience. 

And for all movie lovers, QNL will hold the latest edition of the Young Adults Film Club on November 5 to dig deep into behind the scenes of movies. Participants will have the chance to learn how to watch and analyze movies from a filmmaker’s perspective.

Several events will also be held till November 30, discussing topics such as reading, history and astronomy. 

To learn more, visit QNL’s website here

