QNL to kick off virtual Palestine Cultural Week

The five-day celebration of Palestinian food, dance, art and culture is suitable for all ages, and it’s free to join in.

Qatar National Library (QNL) is set to kick off a new online event showcasing the colourful and varied culture of Palestine.

‘Palestine Cultural Week: A Land Worthy of Life’ will run from 8 to 12 August and promises educational and creative activities for adults and children.

“As a guardian of the region’s heritage, it is our responsibility to educate our people about Arab history and heritage. We believe the sessions will help all attendees learn more about Palestinians and understand their fight for freedom,” Director of Research and Learning Services at QNL Abeer Saad Al Kuwari said.

The event kicks off on 8 August with a book discussion session on the novel Kilimanjaro Spirit by Palestinian author Ibrahim Nasrallah.

The following days will include a virtual journey to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to marvel at the complex architecture and intricate design of the holy site, as well as an exploration of the traditional Dabka dance.

On Wednesday, a session unwrapping the significance of the keffiyeh will be hosted by Ambassador for Cultural and Educational Affairs at the Palestinian Embassy and Vice-Chairman of the Palestinian Schools Board Dr Yehia Zakaria Al-Agha. Meanwhile, a session entitled ‘From the Palestinian Memory’ will share the importance of collecting and preserving Palestinian heritage.

On the final day, participants will have the opportunity to learn about and try Palestinian embroidery, a tradition that has remained alive after being passed on by many generations of Palestinian women to represent their villages and regions.

Attendees will get their hands on embroidery tools, such as yarn and needles, provided by QNL.

Read also: MIA’s first Palestine exhibition explores historical heritage

Of course, a cultural experience isn’t complete without a taste of the nation, and participants on the last day of the event can enjoy an Instagram Live cooking demonstration from Khwla Alomari, who will be preparing the famous Palestinian Musakhan dish of bread, chicken, onion and sumac.

Full details, dates and times of the sessions are all available on QNL’s website.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube