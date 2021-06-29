QNL unveils exciting summer activities for July

The library is launching a series of virtual events and workshops for people of all ages to make the summer season fun and memorable.

Qatar National Library has announced an exciting and packed schedule for the month of July, showcasing a range of events for people of all ages.

The virtual events and workshops offer various activities that attract children, young adults, and all those interested in learning and discovering new hobbies, the library noted.

Starting from the first of July, the library will offer a Virtual Knitting and Crochet Meetup.

On July 3, young adults will have the opportunity to join virtual summer camp activities.

Among the many fun programmes on offer for the summer camp is Basic Web Development for Young Adults – a unique opportunity to learn how to design and create websites, and later employ technological skills at school or even the workplace.

The targeted audience for this activity is 12 to 18 year olds and it will only be offered in the English language.

On July 4, QNL will launch a special activity for kids that aims to build their knowledge on science along with a story telling session for 5 to 11 year-olds.

On the same day, adults can participate in an Arabic-language workshop dubbed “How Can We Manage Daily Conflicts”.

“In this workshop, we discuss the importance of understanding conflicts, their causes and the best ways to deal with them to ensure we have successful relationships.”

On July 5, the Open Access Administrator at the Library, Sara Abusaada, will introduce attendees to the Library’s Open Access Author Fund and elaborate on ways in which authors can benefit from the fund to publish in open access articles.

“The session will also briefly outline the concept of open access and the assistance the Library provides for researchers in Qatar,” QNL noted.

Also on the same day, Arabic speakers can join an exclusive episode of the monthly Cup of Coffee by body language specialists and authors of the book The World of Body Language, Sara and Hajar Al Hajri.

“In this episode, we will focus on ways of using body language in various contexts, particularly how to use body language at work and in formal settings,” a statement read.

July 5 will be a day full of various fun activities targeting different age groups and people from different cultures and interests.

QNL will be offering story-time for children, art workshops, and interactive activities.

As part of the ongoing Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021, Maxim Nasra, Book Conservation Specialist at the Library, will host a lecture on July 6 to discuss some of the most important spectroscopic techniques for conducting scientific and non-destructive analysis of heritage materials.

“These techniques are very important for the basic knowledge, examination, preservation and conservation of heritage materials. The lecture will include practical examples of how to use these techniques on heritage objects,” QNL added.

July 7 will host a chess competition, cooking healthy food recipes session, pencil drawing and more.

Among other educational and entertaining activities are kitchen science and creative life hacks.

Those interested can also join Young Adults’ Coding Club, English Fiction Book Club, Arabic Book club and many more programmes.

Through its summer educational activities QNL seeks, to shed light on the Palestinian cause and enlighten the youth about Palestine, focusing on novels and fiction. The programme will also focus on influential authors who have written about Palestine and the cause.