QRCS aids more than 42,000 refugees in Bangladesh 

The Qatar based charity has delivered food parcels to some 8,150 Rohingya families.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced on Saturday its latest humanitarian project conducted in Bangladesh aiding thousands of refugees who’d fled Myanmar.

The charity said it has completed Phase 1 of its ‘Warm Winter’ project in Bangladesh in cooperation with the local Red Crescent Society there (BDRCS).

QRCS’s mission was accomplished through delivering parcels containing food staples – such as sugar, salt, vegetable oil, chickpeas, lentils and spices – to roughly 42,550 people at two of the refugee camps in the country.

The aim of these donations is to help ease the suffering of disadvantaged groups from Myanmar through securing all their food needs during the cold weather conditions.

Read also: QRCS rallies to help thousands of displaced Syrian flooding victims

QRCS highlighted that Phase 2 of the project will focus on non-food winterisation kits with each parcel containing a jacket, cotton clothes, winter shoes, socks, a hat, a scarf, gloves and a blanket.

“Under the theme of ‘Dignity is Priceless’, QRCS is proceeding with its Warm Winter campaign, which seeks to distribute winterisation and food aid to ensure warmth for, and protect the dignity of, 45,270 families totaling 272,880 beneficiaries in 15 countries (Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kyrgyzstan),” according to reports.