QRCS completes Covid-19 relief project in Tajikistan

By Farah AlSharif

-

Source" ReliefWeb

The Qatar Red Crescent Society distributed hygiene kits, disinfectants and medical masks to vulnerable families in Tajikistan. 

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to assist authorities with the Covid-19 pandemic in Tajikistan by supporting vulnerable families that were most affected by the virus in the capital, Dushanbe.

Hygiene kits, disinfectants and medical masks were distributed to more than 1,000 families consisting of around 3,200 people, mainly patients who are being treated in local hospitals.

The aid was donated by QRCS and was valued at $20,000. Beneficiaries were selected according to criteria agreed upon in coordination with local authorities.

The Red Crescent Society of Tajikistan’s assessment showed that the most vulnerable groups were households with multiple children, the elderly, families of medical personnel and people with disabilities.

Read also: Paraguay receives third batch of Covid-19 aid from Qatar

Some received the aid through house visit distribution and the organisation confirmed safety protocols were adhered to at the distribution points to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

All volunteers and staff members involved in the distribution process were provided with appropriate personal protective items.

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to support societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against Covid-19, with a total budget of over QR2,200,000.

These countries include Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

