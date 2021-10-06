32.6 C
Doha
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology Health & Wellbeing

QRCS deploys surgical convoy to help hundreds in Somalia

By Menatalla Ibrahim

-

Health & TechnologyHealth & Wellbeing
[QRCS]

The organisation will also supply Somalia hospitals with essential medical equipment in order to allow quality services to continue. 

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will provide medical services for hundreds of low-income patients in Somalia to help them recover, the charity has announced.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Somalia, the project aims to make adequate healthcare accessible for critical cases by hiring highly experienced surgeons from the country as well as training local medical teams.

Through the project, doctors will be equipped to perform general and ENT surgeries at the De Martini General Hospital in Banaadir, helping over 200 patients.

The $150,023 (QR 547,584) project is part of a year-round medical convoys programme launched by the charity in several poor countries. This aims to bridge the gap in resources required for quality healthcare.

QRCS said it will carry out the work for a total of 15 days, supplying the hospital with medical equipment to ensure the continuation of services and training local medical professionals to help more people around the country.

Over the past decade, Somalia has suffered from a weak, poorly resourced, and inequitably distributed healthcare system. The country’s health expenditure remains one of the lowest in the world and the critical shortage of health workers puts thousands of people at risk daily.

As a result, many suffer with health issues, especially those affected by conflict zones in the capital Mogadishu and its outskirts.

Read also: Qatar builds healthcare centre for 20,000 people in Somalia

According to statistics by the World Health Organization, around 3.2 million women and men in Somalia are in need of emergency health services.

For that reason, Qatar has deployed a medical team that consists of various professionals in different fields, including a general surgeon, ENT surgeon, anaesthetist and a preoperative nurse to help the country’s healthcare system.

Over 79 clinical examinations and 24 operations have already been conducted, QRCS announced, with two referrals to specialised centres for pathology tests.

Qatar’s charity organisations have been initiating several projects in Somalia as part of ongoing missions to provide accessible quality healthcare globally.

In August, Qatar Charity inaugurated a new healthcare centre in Somalia that was set to help over 20,000 people in need.

The centre now provides integrated health services, including emergency aid, maternal and childcare, feeding, as well as vaccination services for those who have no access to health facilities around the area.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

‘Agreement reached’ to unblock Qatar’s beIN Sports in Saudi Arabia: source

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
A beIN Sports source said the ban has still not been lifted. An agreement to lift a Saudi ban on Qatar's beIn Sports was reached...
Read more
Where To Go & What To Do

Prizes, concerts and sales! Shop Qatar makes it mark as first major festival in two years

Doha News Team - 0
Shop Qatar is the first major festival in Qatar in 18 months, with discounts of up to 90 percent at 15 locations throughout the...
Read more
Politics

Qatar’s FM meets MBZ in first UAE visit since GCC crisis

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
The two countries restored diplomatic ties on 5 January after signing the Al-Ula Declaration. Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met with Abu...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.