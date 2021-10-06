QRCS deploys surgical convoy to help hundreds in Somalia

The organisation will also supply Somalia hospitals with essential medical equipment in order to allow quality services to continue.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will provide medical services for hundreds of low-income patients in Somalia to help them recover, the charity has announced.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Somalia, the project aims to make adequate healthcare accessible for critical cases by hiring highly experienced surgeons from the country as well as training local medical teams.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Somalia, Qatar Red Crescent Society ( #QRCS) has launched a medical surgery for general and ENT surgery in #Somalia.https://t.co/d6h62hENjx pic.twitter.com/ZIEkHoxDd7 — الهلال الأحمر القطري (@QRCS) October 6, 2021

Through the project, doctors will be equipped to perform general and ENT surgeries at the De Martini General Hospital in Banaadir, helping over 200 patients.

The $150,023 (QR 547,584) project is part of a year-round medical convoys programme launched by the charity in several poor countries. This aims to bridge the gap in resources required for quality healthcare.

QRCS said it will carry out the work for a total of 15 days, supplying the hospital with medical equipment to ensure the continuation of services and training local medical professionals to help more people around the country.

Over the past decade, Somalia has suffered from a weak, poorly resourced, and inequitably distributed healthcare system. The country’s health expenditure remains one of the lowest in the world and the critical shortage of health workers puts thousands of people at risk daily.

As a result, many suffer with health issues, especially those affected by conflict zones in the capital Mogadishu and its outskirts.

Read also: Qatar builds healthcare centre for 20,000 people in Somalia

According to statistics by the World Health Organization, around 3.2 million women and men in Somalia are in need of emergency health services.

For that reason, Qatar has deployed a medical team that consists of various professionals in different fields, including a general surgeon, ENT surgeon, anaesthetist and a preoperative nurse to help the country’s healthcare system.

Over 79 clinical examinations and 24 operations have already been conducted, QRCS announced, with two referrals to specialised centres for pathology tests.

Qatar’s charity organisations have been initiating several projects in Somalia as part of ongoing missions to provide accessible quality healthcare globally.

In August, Qatar Charity inaugurated a new healthcare centre in Somalia that was set to help over 20,000 people in need.

The centre now provides integrated health services, including emergency aid, maternal and childcare, feeding, as well as vaccination services for those who have no access to health facilities around the area.