36 C
Doha
Monday, June 14, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home News

QRCS houses displaced Yemenis in 224 shelter units

By Farah AlSharif

-

QRCS gives a lending hand to victims of flash floods in Yemen. Source: Twitter/ @QRCS

Qatar Red Crescent Society has constructed shelters across five different villages for displaced peoples in Yemen.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project of 224 housing units to provide shelter for internally displaced persons affected by war and flooding in Yemen.

The project, which cost more than $210,000, consists of over 200 housing units to be given to beneficiaries in two sub-divisions of the ‘Abs District, Hajjah Governorate of Yemen.
The construction of the new houses was accomplished within just three months, with all technical specifications taken into consideration.
Yemeni community leader Ahmed Hassan Hayjan said the beneficiaries were displaced from their villages into desert areas wit no food or shelter.
“Thanks to coordination between QRCS and local authorities, these unliveable places were turned into environmentally friendly residential villages,” said Hayjan.
Mohamed Ali Heba, whose family can now be housed in one of the shelters, said they can now find protection.
“Due to the war, my house was destroyed. I came here with my family, just to seek shelter under trees. With its commendable sympathy, QRCS gave us these houses to protect us against the heat, cold, and rain. Many thanks to QRCS. We really appreciate it,” Heba said.

Younes Mansour, a delegate from QRCS, explained that the new houses adopted a practical and flexible model that dealt with changing weather and, at the same time, ensured environmental sustainability, using building materials from the local environment.

“That is why these houses drew attention from local authorities and humanitarian organisations,” added Mansour

Two similar projects are in progress, with a total of 580 houses to be built in the governorates of Raymah, Al Hudaydah, Taiz, and Hadhramaut, with an overall budget of $710,500.

QRCS has been heavily involved in helping people in what has been described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In March, QRCS distributed winter aid to thousands of school children in Yemen to help them survive the winter season.

The kits, given in partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society [YRCS] and Yemen’s Ministry of Education, included a warm coat, shoes, three pairs of socks, wool jacket, wool gloves, and jeans trousers.

The project was part of the 2021 Warm Winter project in Yemen, in which a total of 18,000 kits were given to vulnerable children and displaced families in five governorates to help ease their daily struggles.

In January, QRCS concluded a half a million dollar-worth food distribution project that benefitted 68,670 displaced people in war-torn Yemen.

According to 2020 UN estimates, there are 3.1 million Yemenis in dire need for shelter and household supplies.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top energy firms bid for stake in Qatar’s LNG projects

Farah AlSharif - 0
Six global energy giants are bidding to partner in Qatar's liquefied natural gas output expansion projects. Six Western energy giants have placed bids to partner...
Read more
Technology

New ‘Dracula’ energy-sucker technology could kill batteries

Hala Abdallah - 0
Advanced eco-friendly technology could soon replace batteries. A French startup may have revolutionised the way in which energy is used and preserved, possibly bringing an...
Read more
Family Life

Qatar to get its first ‘Dadu’ children’s museum

Farah AlSharif - 0
The Children's Museum of Qatar is set to be Qatar’s first publicly funded museum and will be a space for exploration and learning.  Qatar Museums...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.