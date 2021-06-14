QRCS houses displaced Yemenis in 224 shelter units

Qatar Red Crescent Society has constructed shelters across five different villages for displaced peoples in Yemen.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project of 224 housing units to provide shelter for internally displaced persons affected by war and flooding in Yemen.

The project, which cost more than $210,000, consists of over 200 housing units to be given to beneficiaries in two sub-divisions of the ‘Abs District, Hajjah Governorate of Yemen.

The construction of the new houses was accomplished within just three months, with all technical specifications taken into consideration. Yemeni community leader Ahmed Hassan Hayjan said the beneficiaries were displaced from their villages into desert areas wit no food or shelter. “Thanks to coordination between QRCS and local authorities, these unliveable places were turned into environmentally friendly residential villages,” said Hayjan. Mohamed Ali Heba, whose family can now be housed in one of the shelters, said they can now find protection. “Due to the war, my house was destroyed. I came here with my family, just to seek shelter under trees. With its commendable sympathy, QRCS gave us these houses to protect us against the heat, cold, and rain. Many thanks to QRCS. We really appreciate it,” Heba said. Read also: Yemen FM, Qatar Red Crescent tap into dire humanitarian crisis

Younes Mansour, a delegate from QRCS, explained that the new houses adopted a practical and flexible model that dealt with changing weather and, at the same time, ensured environmental sustainability, using building materials from the local environment.

“That is why these houses drew attention from local authorities and humanitarian organisations,” added Mansour

Two similar projects are in progress, with a total of 580 houses to be built in the governorates of Raymah, Al Hudaydah, Taiz, and Hadhramaut, with an overall budget of $710,500.

QRCS has been heavily involved in helping people in what has been described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In March, QRCS distributed winter aid to thousands of school children in Yemen to help them survive the winter season.

The kits, given in partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society [YRCS] and Yemen’s Ministry of Education, included a warm coat, shoes, three pairs of socks, wool jacket, wool gloves, and jeans trousers.

The project was part of the 2021 Warm Winter project in Yemen, in which a total of 18,000 kits were given to vulnerable children and displaced families in five governorates to help ease their daily struggles.

In January, QRCS concluded a half a million dollar-worth food distribution project that benefitted 68,670 displaced people in war-torn Yemen.

According to 2020 UN estimates, there are 3.1 million Yemenis in dire need for shelter and household supplies.