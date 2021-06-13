QRCS joins WHO to monitor polio vaccination campaign in Syria

A team of QRCS personnel was sent to Syria to supervise a new polio vaccination campaign in Syria implemented by the WHO.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Syria is supervising a new polio vaccination campaign implemented by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vaccination team in Syria.

Over the past few months, the campaign has managed to reach out to over 860,000 children under the age of five.

The campaign aims to give oral polio vaccines to children not covered by previous projects in an attempt to eradicate polio in northern Syria.

A team of QRCS personnel were sent across Idlib and Aleppo to ensure the adequacy of vaccination hubs, validity of injections, good performance of vaccinators, and safe outreach to children to ensure the vaccine process meets international standards.

Other tasks include correcting any procedures that fail to comply with the plan, applying coronavirus control measures, reporting on the progress and final results, and proposing recommendations.

QRCS has been at the forefront of other humanitarian aid work, including providing healthcare equipment to fight the spread of Covid-19 in schools in Gaza.

QRCS has also previously monitored vaccination campaigns in Gaziantep, on the Turkey-Syria border, as well as campaigns inside the war-ravaged country for measles and rubella.

