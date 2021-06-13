35 C
Doha
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Login/ Sign Up
Home Health & Technology

QRCS joins WHO to monitor polio vaccination campaign in Syria

By Farah AlSharif

-

Health & Technology
Child getting polio vaccine | QRCS

A team of QRCS personnel was sent to Syria to supervise a new polio vaccination campaign in Syria implemented by the WHO.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Syria is supervising a new polio vaccination campaign implemented by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vaccination team in Syria.

Over the past few months, the campaign has managed to reach out to over 860,000 children under the age of five.

The campaign aims to give oral polio vaccines to children not covered by previous projects in an attempt to eradicate polio in northern Syria.

A team of QRCS personnel were sent across Idlib and Aleppo to ensure the adequacy of vaccination hubs, validity of injections, good performance of vaccinators, and safe outreach to children to ensure the vaccine process meets international standards.

Read also: More than 800,000 Syrian children receive polio vaccine thanks to Qatar’s Red Crescent

Other tasks include correcting any procedures that fail to comply with the plan, applying coronavirus control measures, reporting on the progress and final results, and proposing recommendations.

QRCS has been at the forefront of other humanitarian aid work, including providing healthcare equipment to fight the spread of Covid-19 in schools in Gaza.

QRCS has also previously monitored vaccination campaigns in Gaziantep, on the Turkey-Syria border, as well as campaigns inside the war-ravaged country for measles and rubella.

Follow Doha News on TwitterInstagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Politics

UAE ‘trespassed’ Yemeni sea borders to transport military tools: Al Jazeera 

Hala Abdallah - 0
Satellite data reveal the United Arab Emirates discreetly shipped military weapons, equipment and troops to Yemeni islands.  Emirati cargo ships trespassed Yemeni ports to transport...
Read more
Politics

Qatar urges IAEA inspection of Israel’s nuclear facilities

Hala Abdallah - 0
Qatar said all Israeli nuclear facilities should be made available for the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect.  Qatar has called on Israel to join...
Read more
Culture

Saudi Arabia bars foreign pilgrims from Hajj for second year

Farah AlSharif - 0
Saudi Arabia previously said it would open Hajj to those who are fully vaccinated, but has now said it will only allow pilgrims from...
Read more

Related Articles

- Advertisment -

Most Read

News

‘Macron slap’ revives calls for France boycott in Qatar

Farah AlSharif - 0
#MacronSlap began trending on Twitter after a video emerged showing French President Emmanuel Macron getting slapped in the face. A video showcasing the moment in...

Qatar Airways halts Airbus deliveries due to ‘degrading surface’ issue

Business

Global digital travel pass set to take off in weeks

Travel

Qatar soon to be among ‘first countries’ to achieve herd immunity

Health & Wellbeing

Sexual harassment complaints spark conversation on victim blaming

News

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.