QRCS joins WHO to provide psychosocial support to displaced Syrians

By Asmahan Qarjouli

-

Source: QRCS

People in more than ten Syrian districts will receive psychosocial support.

Mobile psychological clinics are currently being deploying to northern Syria as part of a Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Doha-based charity announced on Sunday.

The mobile psychological clinics are part of the charity’s COVID-19 response, providing psychosocial support in the northwestern regions of the country. Physicians trained under WHO’s Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) will provide individual mental health consultations in the mobile clinics.

The joint project aims to provide integrated, immediate and high-quality mental health and psychosocial support services for internally displaced persons (IDPs) who live in remote areas where such services are unreachable.

According to QRCS, the mobile clinics are going to cover 15 districts in northwestern Syria, with three mobile psychological clinics making regular visits to those suffering psychological issues or disorders. The clinics will provide psychiatric drugs free of charge and conduct awareness raising activities, such as community mental health education, on dealing with trauma and overall difficulties in life.

The project also involves holding remote psychological support sessions, with activity bags being distributed to parents and care providers that contain required materials in order for   at-home training for children.

Implemented by QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey, the five-month project is set to benefit at least 6,840 Syrians and residents in northwestern Syria.

Syria’s northern governorates have been experiencing harsh living conditions for years, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The health sector has for years being subjected to direct attacks by the regime of Bashar Al-Assad and his Russian allies, with hospitals being regular targets.

