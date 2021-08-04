QRCS pumps $1.4m into Gaza’s healthcare system

The project has helped thousands of people in Gaza, including injured victims of war, and is expected to help more as it continues to expand.

Over 18,000 patients are expected to benefit annually from Qatar Red Crescent Society‘s [QRCS]’s medical project in Gaza, the organisation has announced.

Qatar’s Gaza Specialized Surgeries Support Project in Palestine hires medical experts to perform surgeries and offer medical services to those in need with the aim of strengthening the medical sector in the besieged Strip.

The $1.4 million (QR 5,103,000) project ensures the availability of high-quality medical and surgical services to the public by building the capacity of staff at health facilities in the province.

An estimated 18,000 patients per year benefit from the project, QRCS announced, in addition to local medical professionals.

Initially, the organisation signed an agreement with Palestine’s health ministry as a beneficiary and partner to ensure the success of the project and help those affected by the war.

“Our mission there worked together with MOH to nominate the consultant physicians to be hired under the project and identify their respective tasks. Some already contracted physicians under the previous health system support project were re-contracted, to preserve the merits and targets of the project,” said Executive Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi.

This allowed the contracted experts to being work at Gaza hospitals, covering various specialties, including cardiothoracic surgery, urology, pulmonology, cardiology, anaesthesia, cardiovascular surgery, orthopaedics, and plastic surgery.

So far, health experts have performed 3,786 surgical interventions, offered 14,128 outpatient consultations and treated 156 injured victims of the recent Israeli war on Gaza, according to QRCS.

