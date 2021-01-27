21.8 C
Doha
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
QRCS rallies to help thousands of displaced Syrian flooding victims

By Hala Abdallah

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) launches an emergency relief campaign to rescue thousands of flooding victims in north-western Syria.

QRCS undertook an urgent initiative on Wednesday aiming at relieving vulnerable Syrians after recent hazardous flooding struck camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As the second phase of the ice cold winter season kicks in, severe flooding swept thousands of tents. Hundreds of Syrians lost their much-needed shelters and have been left homeless amid snow, windstorms and heavy rain.

In response, the Qatar-based charity launched a QR 5 million project to provide a range of humanitarian aid to assist 10,000 people. 

Ali bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, stated that “with support from the benevolent donors of Qatar, we will be able to secure shelter, food, hygiene, and medical aid to preserve the dignity of 10,000 persons and protect them against the freezing weather.”

Based on the needs assessment conducted by QRCS’s representation mission in Turkey, the first phase of the project will deliver 1,000 emergency aid kits, 2,000 food parcels, 1,000 shelter tents, 2,000 hygiene kits, and 2,000 kits of medications and medical supplies, to the disadvantaged IDP communities in Syria.

The northern governorates of Syria have recently been exposed to hazardous weather conditions that have killed some and displaced others. 

Poor infrastructure in the region led to the loss of shelters at some 58 camps. At least 1,500 tents were damaged, leaving 9,300 individuals homeless.

International news reports confirm “the death of one child, killed by a collapsing wall, and injuries of three other civilians.”

In northern Idlib and western Aleppo province alone, 87 sites are currently facing severe flooding.

Displaced Syrians have found themselves seeking shelter with families in public buildings, or out in the open without any winter essentials amid below-zero temperatures.

Other organisations are also seeking to provide other basic supplies, such as plastic sheets, blankets, mattresses, floor mats, kitchen sets, and baby packages. 

Many are calling mostly for money donations to rehabilitate the infrastructure as well as more sustainable shelters in safer environments. 

