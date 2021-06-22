QRCS urges global support to raise $100mn to vaccinate refugees

The organisation hopes to limit the spread of Covid-19 and save millions of lives around the world through its campaign.

Qatar Red Crescent Society [QRCS] is calling on the community to donate to its recently launched#IAmVaccinated_IDonated campaign that aims to inoculate vulnerable refugees globally.

The organisation’s Executive Director of the International Relief and Development Sector Faisal Mohamed al-Emadi said the campaign aims to raise around $100mn in donations to help as many people in need as possible.

“100QR can contribute to vaccinating a person in need,” QRCS said on Twitter.

“#IAmVaccinated_IDonated: A global humanitarian initiative to provide Covid-19 vaccines to refugees, displaced people and migrants,” the tweet added.

100 ر.ق تساهم في تطعيم إنسان ضاعف أجرك … والله يضاعف لمن يشاء

حملة #أناتطعمت_أناتبرعت

مبادرة إنسانية عالمية لتوفير لقاح كوفيد 19 للاجئين والنازحين والمهاجرين #VaccinEquity#IAmVaccinated_IDonated

— الهلال الأحمر القطري (@QRCS) June 20, 2021

With Covid-19 continuing to spread around the world, especially in areas with limited health facilities, it is as important as ever to provide the necessary protection for refugees around the world, the organisation added.

“If vaccination is an option for some, it is an option for others, millions of people in need dream of acquiring it,” said al-Emadi.

“As they hold on to life, we continue to give the generous donations of philanthropists that we are accustomed to in every humanitarian appeal..[..]..How we donate will limit the spread of this deadly disease and contribute to saving lives.”

Recent statistics show that the number of displaced persons globally has reached a record high of 82 million people, many of which continue to face extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, in addition to ongoing health and economic risks that have emerged due to the pandemic.

A Lancet Medical Journal also reported that a significant number of refugees face vaccine inequality, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Covax, a worldwide initiative for equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, was able to ship only 87 million doses to 131 countries, compared to the initial goal of 172 million that should have been sent.

In certain low-income countries, even healthcare workers and vulnerable people are unable to access the shots. Meanwhile, around ten countries around the world have administered a whopping 75% of all Covid-19 vaccines.

Out of the 2 billion doses administered worldwide so far, the Covax initiative was responsible for only less than 4%, the QRCS statement added.

For that reason, in cooperation with several local and international vaccination efforts and the help of generous donations, QRCS hopes to provide equal access to vaccinations around the world in hopes of returning back to normality.

“The campaign is continuing and is needed more now than ever, especially as fears of the virus’ transformation continue and its effects on people continue,” said al-Emadi.

“The world has agreed that the only solution to save lives from Covid-19 and return to normal life is vaccination, and we call on society to contribute to this noble humanitarian campaign, which is a form of saving lives, especially in the face of unequal opportunities.”

