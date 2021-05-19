QRCS vows to continue work in Palestine despite destruction of Gaza office

The Qatar Red Crescent Society has vowed to continue providing aid to Palestine despite Israeli bombardment targeting its offices in Gaza.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has expressed its commitment to its humanitarian projects to Palestinians in the occupied territories, even after its headquarters in the Gaza Strip was destroyed by Israeli air raids.

In a statement to local Qatari news outlet, QRCS said that the organisation is coordinating to provide aid and support worth $1 million to Palestinians affected by recent Israeli attacks in co-operation with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

In a tweet, QRCS said: “The chairman of the Qatar Red Crescent board confirmed that its relief field teams operating in the Gaza Strip will continue their humanitarian work entrusted to them in terms of assessing the damage and delivering food and medical relief aid to affect civilians that need it.”

I would like to express my gratitude to All my colleagues, national societies, heads of #RedCrescent #RedCross, local & International bodies & All individuals who have expressed their solidarity with #QRC after the targeting of its office in #Gaza, wishing safety for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Cw1QP1I6Gp — Sheikh Abdulla bin Thamer Al-Thani (@SheikhAbdullab1) May 18, 2021

The violence has taken the lives of over 220 Palestinian so far, including 63 children children.

On Monday evening, the headquarters of QRCS in Gaza were targeted by Israeli airstrikes, completely demolishing the building and causing the deaths and injuries of several Palestinians.

Qatar was joined by other international actors to strongly condemn the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment that struck the QRCS office, which has been working to respond to the needs of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied territories despite mounting Israeli aggression.

Chairman of the QRCS Board of Directors Sheikh Abdullah bin Thamer Al Thani expressed strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attack on civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian institutions operating in the Gaza Strip, describing it as flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law.

He also confirmed that QRCS relief field teams would continue their humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip.

Read also: World reacts to ‘barbaric’ Israeli attack on Qatar Red Crescent HQ in Gaza

“I would like to express my gratitude to all my colleagues, national societies, heads of #RedCrescent #RedCross, local & International bodies & all individuals who have expressed their solidarity with #QRC after the targeting of its office in #Gaza, wishing safety for everyone,” he tweeted.