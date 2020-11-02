26 C
Doha
Monday, November 2, 2020
Login/ Sign Up
Home News Business

QSE listed firms boom after easing of lockdown with QR23.8bn net profit

By Sana Hussain

-

Top StoriesBusiness
Qatar Stock Exchange

Despite economic stagnation, companies on the Qatar Stock Exchange show upward climb since easing of lockdown.

Companies on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) have disclosed a combined profit of QR23.8bn in the third quarter of 2020 since easing of the government-imposed lockdown, despite economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third quarter profit is a QR4.2bn increase since the second quarter of 2020, which showed a profit of QR19.6bn and a whopping QR15.5bn increase since the first quarter, where the profit was QR8.3bn. 

However, there has been a 17.91% decrease in the net profit when compared to the same period last year, according to the Qatar Stock Exchange website. 

Read also: Qatar Stock Exchange ‘dragged below 10,000 levels’: report

Banks and financial institutions make up 13 of the 47 total companies listed on QSE and witnessed a net profit of QR16.9bn. Qatari banking giant QNB Group led the pack, as its net profit for the first nine months this financial year ended September 30, reached QR9.5bn ($2.6bn). 

The industrial sector came second with a combined net profit of QR2.68bn, followed by the transport sector with QR1.5bn and the real estate sector with QR1.04bn.  

Ooredoo Group reported a net profit of QR1.5bn for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by a more favourable foreign exchange environment.

Follow Doha News on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED ARTICLES

The Round up
00:02:08

The Round Up | 1 Nov 2020

Doha News Team - 0
Top stories on The Round Up today⚽ Swiss court acquits beIN media chairman of corruption charges 🚆 Doha Metro scraps paper travel cards 🎶 Fans unite...
Read more
Sports

Al-Sadd football team breaks through to Amir Cup final

Asmahan Qarjouli - 0
Al Sadd football team is now a step closer to winning this season’s Amir Cup.Al-Sadd qualified for the 26th Amir Cup final following a...
Read more
News

Macron softens divisive remarks, says ‘understands’ Muslim reaction to cartoons

Menatalla Ibrahim - 0
Amid a global uproar, the French President Emmanuel Macron said he “understands” the reaction over the offensive Prophet Muhammad caricatures.French President Emmanuel Macron said...
Read more

Related Articles

Most Read

Subscribe to Doha News below!

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Got something to share?

If you woud like to get in touch with us to write a story, pitch an idea or provide a lead, contact us on:

stories@dohanews.co

EDITOR PICKS

The bumbling Macron and delusions of ‘grandeur’ France

Top Stories Farhan Chak - 0
France’s hypocrisy allows it to talk about humanity while quietly suffocating people wherever found unguarded, writes Dr Farhan Chak.What is the glory of France?...
Read more

It’s time authorities shift their focus to thousands stuck in entry permit limbo

Opinion Doha News Team - 0
In our latest editorial, we highlight growing grievances over Qatar's Exceptional Entry Permits - a COVID-19 measure that although necessary, has ripped families apart.Let’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

The passengers were violated and it’s time for Qatar to take women’s rights seriously

Opinion Dr. Amal Almalki - 1
The incident that took place at Hamad International Airport was a violation of women's rights and it is time for Qatar to take this...
Read more

Harrowing details emerge in abandoned baby, strip search case as Qatar launches ‘attempted murder’ probe

Top Stories Asmahan Qarjouli - 1
Authorities in Qatar launch an investigation as Doha News learns of more details on the harrowing story that saw women strip searched and an...
Read more

ADVERTISE WITH US!

Do you want to reach millions of people through a trusted and well respected platform? Doha News has a variety of marketing opportunities for businesses and organisations across our platforms. Contact us today.

marketing@dohanews.co

FOLLOW US

© Doha News 2020.