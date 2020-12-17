‘Quantum leap’: Qatari officials react to Asian Games 2030 victory

After Qatar’s grand victory on Wednesday, Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and other significant Qatari officials expressed their pride and celebrated the opportunity to host the 2030 Asian games.

Qatar will be hosting the biggest multi-disciplined sports gathering after the Olympic Games for the second time since 2006 after Doha won the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) vote in a bid race with Saudi candidate city Riyadh.

Amir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted his response online saying “we are happy to host the 2030 Asian Games.”

He also thanked OCA and its members for their efforts and added that “Doha 2030 will be a quantum leap and just as special as 2006 was.”

The Qatari Amir stressed on the nation’s concern in reinforcing Qatar’s athletic message that presents sports as a way of strengthening communication, human compassion and culture.

Chairman Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamd Al Thani who has been heading the Doha 2030 Bid Committee also expressed his excitement after the win.

“This achievement is not attributed to me alone. There is a whole team that worked hard inside and outside the committee. I thank His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and everyone who supported our bid file – from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all ambassadors abroad,” he said.

“It was a long and arduous campaign. I give thanks to God that we will be hosting the Asian Games again. Qatar has become a sign of Asia’s confidence,” he added.

Director of Marketing and Communications at the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikha Asma Al Thani said “Qatar has reached reality after it launched its promise in 2006 and all the investments we made put us in a unique position to present a distinguished file for the 2030 Games.

“When presenting the Doha 2030 presentation, we didn’t focus on ourselves, but on investing in the success of Asian athletes, and this is historic because the submission of the hosting files must be based on reliable and proven facts,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, commented on this event at the 39th OCA General Assembly on Wednesday saying “I don’t think there is any question in this room as to the level of dedication and support the Qatari government gives to sport.

“Sport is in our DNA and it is truly part of our national identity,“ he added.

Sheikha Hind bint Hamad, who was present at the announcement in Muscat, also weighed in.

“We congratulate those who participated in the Doha file for hosting the 2030 Asian Games, and we look forward to playing an active role in order for this event to be firmly in our minds,” she said.

“We are keen to continue providing support for preparations for this session in the coming years through our facilities, our knowledge and our belief in the importance of sport and its power to influence people’s lives.

“I have always loved sports and sporting events since childhood. I have learned many lessons from going to the Al Shaqab stables established by His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to preserve the purebred Arabian horses.

“Sport is a global language because it is, in essence, a form of education. And I believe in the power of education, as it is one of the noblest issues that we can devote our lives to serving,” she added.

She also pointed out that the Doha file’s priority is the Asian Olympic families considering the 2030 Asian Games as an opportunity that will “allow us to look beyond ourselves to provide opportunities for young Asian athletes.”

