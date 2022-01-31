Rafeeq becomes first Qatari-owned delivery company to launch Apple Pay

The food delivery app has integrated the most modern method in the world of electronic payment within its services.

Rafeeq Al-Darb, the first Qatari-owned delivery company in the smart applications market, has integrated Apple Pay in its services, which is known to be the best and safest way to make payments electronically.

With its new launch, Rafeeq is providing a new and distinctive service to its customers in order to consolidate the concept of electronic cash transactions, and maintain their position at the forefront of the public scene.

The new integration now allows customers to facilitate their payment services through means familiar to them, as opposed to going through tedious processes.

The application offers multiple options, such as payment via bank card or through the cash upon delivery, as well as providing a wallet option which gives the customer points which they can use to purchase from restaurants, cafes, Rafeeq Mart, pharmacies and various other stores available through the application.

Rafeeq has further enhanced its services for customers subscribed to the Qatar Airways Privilege Club, incorporating the addition of miles upon ordering from particular restaurants and cafes.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rafeeq Al-Darb Co. Mr. Abdullah Thamer Al-Hemaidi, said, “I am pleased to announce such a distinguished cooperation [in an effort] to always provide the best for [our] customers.”

He further stated that Apple Pay gives Rafeeq customers added security, privacy and efficiency in delivery, which is an addition to the constant development of Rafeeq’s services.

This particular update comes with many developments in e-shopping services, in addition an advancement in the company’s entrepreneurial and international network through such an esteemed partnership.

Since its launch, Rafeeq has been working with the mantra of providing their customers with the best in Qatar’s shopping arena.

The beginning of 2022 saw Rafeeq Co. witnessing extending itself towards a more global vision and strengthening its leadership in the world of electronic shopping, providing services from Doha, to the remaining Gulf states, as well as Iraq and Jordan.

The company further relaunched their brand, whilst revealing important updates to their application.

